Starbucks expands delivery program to San Francisco

Courtesy of Starbucks

Starbucks (SBUX) said Tuesday that it has expanded its delivery program to San Francisco after testing a pilot version in Miami.

Starbucks Delivers, a partnership between Starbucks and Uber Eats, will also roll out to Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Washington D.C. in the coming weeks.

That means about a quarter of Starbucks’ corporate-owned US stores will have delivery through the program. As of fall 2017, they had about 8,200 such stores in the United States.

Starbucks delivery is available through the Uber Eats app. The new expansion was originally announced during the company’s investor day last month.

This announcement also comes several months after Starbucks announced a delivery program in China, where it is expanding aggressively.

Restaurant chains have invested money into delivery as a way to gather information about consumer preferences. It’s also a chance for them to reach customers outside of the physical store.