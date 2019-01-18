Tesla (TSLA) shares fell nearly 8% in premarket trade after it announced plans to cut its full-time workforce by 7% and said Q4 profit was weaker than Q3.

CEO Elon Musk told workers about the job cuts Friday in a letter that Tesla posted online.

As the company works to increase Model 3 production and reduce prices, it will only retain the most critical temps and contractors, Musk said.

He also wrote that Tesla is "up against massive, entrenched competitors" and must work "much harder than other manufacturers to survive while building affordable, sustainable products."