Tesla slashes jobs and stock sinks
From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz and Michelle Toh
Tesla (TSLA) shares fell nearly 8% in premarket trade after it announced plans to cut its full-time workforce by 7% and said Q4 profit was weaker than Q3.
CEO Elon Musk told workers about the job cuts Friday in a letter that Tesla posted online.
As the company works to increase Model 3 production and reduce prices, it will only retain the most critical temps and contractors, Musk said.
He also wrote that Tesla is "up against massive, entrenched competitors" and must work "much harder than other manufacturers to survive while building affordable, sustainable products."
Markets check before the bell
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
US stock futures are pointing higher.
US stocks were helped by a Wall Street Journal report Thursday that said the Trump administration was debating whether to lift tariffs on China in order to calm markets and encourage Beijing to make concessions on trade.
The Dow advanced 0.7% on Thursday, while the S&P 500 gained 0.8% and the Nasdaq rose 0.7%.
A Treasury spokesperson told CNN that neither Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin nor top US trade envoy Robert Lighthizer had "made any recommendations to anyone with respect to tariffs or other parts of the negotiation."
"This is an ongoing process with the Chinese that is nowhere near completion," the spokesperson added.