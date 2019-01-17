Apple CEO Tim Cook is pushing the US government to pass comprehensive privacy legislation for consumers.

In an essay for Time, he said the Federal Trade Commission should create a "data-broker clearinghouse" requiring companies that obtain people's data to register and let consumers track their personal information. His article was part of a Time cover package on Big Tech and privacy.

He wants people to have the ability to "delete their data on demand, freely, easily and online, once and for all." He said:

Consumers shouldn’t have to tolerate another year of companies irresponsibly amassing huge user profiles, data breaches that seem out of control and the vanishing ability to control our own digital lives.

Smart take: Cook is a vocal critic of the data practices of his Silicon Valley rivals, notably Facebook and Google. The two companies collect users' data to make tons of money off of targeted advertising, while Apple garners revenue from hardware and software. Cook previously told CNN Business' Laurie Segall that user privacy is a "fundamental human right."

Media note: Time is now owned by fellow Silicon Valley leader Marc Benioff, an outspoken privacy advocate who urges regulation. Our colleague Brian Stelter says in his latest Reliable Sources newsletter: "But let's be honest, I could have easily seen the editors running this cover if Meredith still owned the mag..."