Live TV
Edition
Edition

Follow CNN

Live Updates

What's moving markets today

1 min ago6:39 AM ET, Thu January 17, 2019
5 min ago

Markets check before the bell

From CNN Business' Charles Riley

US stock futures are trading lower this morning.

On Wednesday, the Dow closed up 0.6%, while the S&P 500 added 0.2% and the Nasdaq increased 0.2%.

Some stocks to watch right now: BB&T Corp (BBT) and Morgan Stanley (MS), who will release earnings before the open.

And later today, American Express (AXP) and Netflix (NFLX) will follow after the close.

5 min ago

What's going on with European banks?

From CNN Business' Charles Riley

Shares in Societe Generale (SCGLY) have dropped 3% after the French bank warned investors that its fourth-quarter performance had been affected by the "challenging environment in global capital markets."

Investors are also keeping an eye on Deutsche Bank (DB), after a series of media reports speculated about its future.

According to the Financial Times, Germany's Finance Ministry has asked banking regulators to share analysis on a potential merger of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank (CRZBY), another large German bank.

This adds to long-held speculation that the lenders may someday be pushed together as part of a wave of bank consolidation in Europe.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that Deutsche Bank's regulators at the European Central Bank would prefer it to find a partner in another European country in order to better integrate the region's financial markets.