US stock futures are trading lower this morning.

On Wednesday, the Dow closed up 0.6%, while the S&P 500 added 0.2% and the Nasdaq increased 0.2%.

Some stocks to watch right now: BB&T Corp (BBT) and Morgan Stanley (MS), who will release earnings before the open.

And later today, American Express (AXP) and Netflix (NFLX) will follow after the close.