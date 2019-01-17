What's moving markets today
US stock futures are trading lower this morning.
On Wednesday, the Dow closed up 0.6%, while the S&P 500 added 0.2% and the Nasdaq increased 0.2%.
Some stocks to watch right now: BB&T Corp (BBT) and Morgan Stanley (MS), who will release earnings before the open.
And later today, American Express (AXP) and Netflix (NFLX) will follow after the close.
What's going on with European banks?
Shares in Societe Generale (SCGLY) have dropped 3% after the French bank warned investors that its fourth-quarter performance had been affected by the "challenging environment in global capital markets."
Investors are also keeping an eye on Deutsche Bank (DB), after a series of media reports speculated about its future.
According to the Financial Times, Germany's Finance Ministry has asked banking regulators to share analysis on a potential merger of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank (CRZBY), another large German bank.
This adds to long-held speculation that the lenders may someday be pushed together as part of a wave of bank consolidation in Europe.
Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that Deutsche Bank's regulators at the European Central Bank would prefer it to find a partner in another European country in order to better integrate the region's financial markets.