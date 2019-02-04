Papa John's (PZZA) has finally found a lifeline. Starboard Value is making a $200 million investment in the pizza chain. Papa John's stock was 6% higher in premarket trading.

Starboard's CEO Jeffrey Smith is becoming Papa John's chairman. That's a role once occupied by founder John Schnatter, who was forced out in July 2018 after admitting to using a racial slur on a company call. Schnatter remains on the board.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the deal.

This post has been updated to reflect the deal's confirmation.