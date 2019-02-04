This week could determine whether Sears, once the nation's largest and most important retailer, lives or dies.

A US bankruptcy court judge is due to hold a hearing starting Monday on Sears' plan to sell its assets, including 425 stores, to its chairman Eddie Lampert.

It is the only chance to save the jobs of up to 45,000 employees of the Sears and Kmart chains and keep the 133-year old retailer in business.

Lampert's rescue bid is opposed by creditors, including vendors and landlords, arguing that the company should be shut down and liquidated.

The filings show that Sears hopes to have a decision approving the sale by February 8, and that it hopes to close the sale by February 19.