What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Sears learns its fate
From CNN Business' Chris Isidore
This week could determine whether Sears, once the nation's largest and most important retailer, lives or dies.
A US bankruptcy court judge is due to hold a hearing starting Monday on Sears' plan to sell its assets, including 425 stores, to its chairman Eddie Lampert.
It is the only chance to save the jobs of up to 45,000 employees of the Sears and Kmart chains and keep the 133-year old retailer in business.
Lampert's rescue bid is opposed by creditors, including vendors and landlords, arguing that the company should be shut down and liquidated.
The filings show that Sears hopes to have a decision approving the sale by February 8, and that it hopes to close the sale by February 19.
Coming up: Alphabet earnings
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
Alphabet (GOOGL), the parent company of Google, will report results for the last quarter of 2018 after the closing bell.
Analysts are expecting sales growth of 20% over the previous year, which would require a strong performance from Google's massive advertising business.
Quick reminder: Google suffered a series of PR snafus at the end of last year that pushed its stock lower. Congress grilled its CEO over data privacy, employees walked out over sexual harassment scandals and it disclosed a security bug.
Shares in Google are now trading just above their level from a year ago.
Markets check before the bell
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
Happy Monday! US stock futures are edging up.
The Dow closed up 0.3% on Friday. The S&P 500 added 0.1% and the Nasdaq shed 0.3%.
Here's what investors are watching right now:
- Clorox (CLX) and Sysco (SYY) are also releasing earnings before the open.
- Ryanair (RYAAY) just reported a €19.6 million ($22.4 million) loss for the holiday quarter, sending its shares down 4%. The budget airline also announced a top-level restructuring.