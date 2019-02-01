What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Trump call convinces Foxconn to build Wisconsin factory
From CNN Business' Chris Isidore
Foxconn says it is returning to its original plan to make flat screen panels at a new plant in Wisconsin following an appeal from President Donald Trump.
The Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer caused a storm this week when it said it was considering dropping plans to build the panels at the facility, even though it said it was still anticipating hiring 13,000 workers.
The company has been promised $4 billion in state and local incentives to develop the Wisconsin facility.
Midday market update: Rally fades despite sturdy economic data
From CNN Business' Matt Egan
A solid rally on Wall Street is losing some momentum Friday afternoon.
The early gains were driven by enthusiasm for a series of upbeat economic reports. Most notably, the Labor Department said the United States added 304,000 jobs in January. It was the strongest jobs report relative to expectations since June 2009, according to Bespoke Investment Group.
The energy sector is in full rally mode, boosted by a 2.3% leap for US oil prices to $55 a barrel.
ExxonMobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) rose sharply after their big earnings beats. Exxon snapped a string of production declines, while Chevron rolled out a $25 billion buyback plan.
Papa John's slides after reports say it's giving up on finding a buyer
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Shares of Papa John's (PZZA) sank 7% after Reuters reported that the pizza chain has given up on trying to find a buyer. Instead, it's looking to sell a stake of itself.
The report says the acquisition offers Papa John's received "did not meet its valuation expectations."
Papa John's founder John Schnatter was forced to resign as the company's chairman last July after he used a racial slur on a conference call. He remains on the board and still owns 30% of the company's shares.
Papa John's has struggled since the incident. It has lost roughly one-third of its value over the past year and sales are down.
The company didn't immediately reply to CNN Business' request for comment.
People still love buying UGG boots
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
No ugh for UGG: Decker Brands (DECK), the maker of Tom Brady's favorite cozy clogs, surged 9% at the open after a strong earnings report.
The company's third-quarter sales, which consists of the final three months of last year, rose nearly 11% to $874 million compared to the same period a year earlier.
And it has UGGs to thank for that. Sales for the brand raked in $761 million for the quarter — an increase of 3.6%. Decker said it saw an "accelerated growth" in UGG's mens shoes.
Decker raised its 2019 guidance which also gave the stock a bounce. The company now expects full-year sales to be roughly $2 billion, slightly above the $1.96 billion it previously expected.
Dow opens up 66 points on strong jobs report
From CNN Business' Jill Disis
US markets were mixed at the open Friday, but the Dow moved higher on the heels of a surprisingly strong jobs report.
- The Dow was up 66 points, or 0.3%.
- The S&P 500 was about flat.
- The Nasdaq fell 0.1%.
The Dow's positive open came after the Labor Department reported solid hiring numbers in January it said were largely unaffected by the shutdown. The US economy added 304,000 jobs — the 100th straight month of job gains.
The unemployment rate ticked up slightly to 4%, a move the government did attribute to the shutdown.
ExxonMobil (XOM), a Dow component, also moved 2% higher after the company posted solid earnings for the most recent quarter that suggested its investments in American shale are paying off.
The S&P 500 is up 19% since Trump was inaugurated
From CNN Business' Annalyn Kurtz
Yesterday was the last trading day of the month, so here at CNN Business we decided to update our presidential stock market tracker.
The S&P 500 is up 19% since President Donald Trump was inaugurated a little more than two years ago.
Trump has repeatedly pointed to the stock market as one of his preferred scorecards of his administration’s policies -- so we made a data visualization to show how the stock market performed under each president since Ronald Reagan.
We'll update this tracker after the last trading day of each month.
Just in: 304,000 jobs added in January
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
US employers added 304,000 jobs in January, well above what economists had expected of 165,000 jobs.
The unemployment rate ticked slightly higher to 4.0%.
It was the 100th consecutive month of job gains.
The government said there were "no discernible impacts" from the government shutdown on hiring and wages, but that it did contribute to the uptick in unemployment.
Our Paul R. La Monica notes that November and December 2018 numbers were revised down:
He's also keeping an eye on wage growth numbers, which matched estimates:
US jobs report is at 8:30. Here are some numbers to watch for
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
The US jobs report for January will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. It's expected to reveal solid results despite the partial government shutdown that lasted for much of the month.
Here are some key numbers:
- 165,000: Estimate of jobs gained in January via economists polled by Refinitiv. That's lower than the 220,000 monthly average over the past year.
- 3.9%: Unemployment rate for December. It's expected to remain the same for January.
- 3.2%: Forecasted wage growth. If that pans out, it will extend a three-month streak above 3% growth.
- 99: Number of consecutive months the US economy has added jobs, through December.
When $200 billion isn't enough: Amazon slides after strong earnings
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Amazon (AMZN) is nearly 5% lower in premarket trading, despite beating its fourth-quarter earning expectations and announcing that it had its first $200 billion sales year.
A weaker-than-expected first quarter of 2019 is partly the reason why shares are lower. It said sales would be between $56 billion and $60 billion for the quarter, which would represent annual growth of just 10% to 18%.
Another dent: Its 20% sales growth for the fourth quarter was well below the 38% growth it had in the same period a year earlier.
Amazon's other divisions — including its cloud computing and advertising businesses — raked in billions. The company's total profit for 2018 was $10 billion.
"The string of billion-dollar profits is a noteworthy feat for a company that was once famous for reinvesting all of its earnings back into the business, often reporting a net loss as a result," observes our Seth Fiegerman.
Amazon's stock is up 14% since the beginning of 2019 and 24% over the past year.