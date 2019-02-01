Amazon (AMZN) is nearly 5% lower in premarket trading, despite beating its fourth-quarter earning expectations and announcing that it had its first $200 billion sales year.

A weaker-than-expected first quarter of 2019 is partly the reason why shares are lower. It said sales would be between $56 billion and $60 billion for the quarter, which would represent annual growth of just 10% to 18%.

Another dent: Its 20% sales growth for the fourth quarter was well below the 38% growth it had in the same period a year earlier.

Amazon's other divisions — including its cloud computing and advertising businesses — raked in billions. The company's total profit for 2018 was $10 billion.

"The string of billion-dollar profits is a noteworthy feat for a company that was once famous for reinvesting all of its earnings back into the business, often reporting a net loss as a result," observes our Seth Fiegerman.

Amazon's stock is up 14% since the beginning of 2019 and 24% over the past year.