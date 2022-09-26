US markets fall sharply with British Pound at a new low

The United Kingdom’s big tax-cutting gamble will benefit the rich far more than millions of people on lower incomes.

The UK Treasury estimates that the tax cuts will wipe £45 billion ($48 billion) off annual government revenues over the next five years. That’s the biggest tax cut in half a century, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

While all households will see their income tax rates fall, and have their energy bills capped at an average of £2,500 a year ($2,689), it will be the richest people that benefit most.

UK finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng slashed the top rate of income tax — paid by those earning over £150,000 ($161,327) — to 40% from 45%.

That will put an average £10,000 ($10,755) in the pockets of the roughly 600,000 people currently paying the highest rate of tax, or just over 1% of adults, the IFS calculated in a Friday report. Those on incomes over £1 million ($1.08 million) will gain an extra £40,000 ($43,021) a year.

“A small number of extremely high-income individuals will gain so much,” the independent think tank said.