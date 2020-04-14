The stock market may have bounced back from its worst lows and plenty of bad news is already priced in, but it still might not be the right place to be invested during the coronavirus recession.

"Since the third week of March we’ve been very aggressively going from zero exposure to credit to a large overweight in credit," Alessio de Longis, senior portfolio manager at Invesco Investment Solutions.

"Our philosophy there is credit markets are the first markets to lead out of a recession . They react first to monetary stimulus and an improvement to financial conditions."

Fixed income investors have claims on company assets senior to those of stock holders should a business file for bankruptcy.

The stock market, meanwhile, is more responsive to earnings, which typically are a lagging indicator and likely to be abysmal in the quarters to come, de Longis said.

It's hard to tell how much or what exactly is priced in to stock prices, he added, and markets could be reacting to all sorts of headlines. For now, de Longis said, "I think the market will mostly focus on the news about a vaccine and the reopening of the economy."