America's unemployment surge will be temporary, Moody's says

America has seen a staggering spike in layoffs and furloughs over the past week as the coronavirus crisis is forcing companies to shut down. But this effect should be short-lived, according to ratings agency Moody's.

Unlike in previous recessions, where the impact on the labor market took some time to materialize, workers were the first to get hit this time around. But with many layoffs expected to be temporary, jobs will return as soon as the country-wide sheltering in place ends .

Nearly 17 million people filed for initial unemployment benefits since mid-March, and another 4.6 million claims are expected to show up in this week's data.