S&P 500 logs best week since 1974

With less than one hour to go in the trading day, stocks remain mostly in the green but are off their earlier highs garnered after the Fed announced a new $2.3 trillion round of loans.

The Nasdaq Composite even briefly turned negative. The tech-heavy index was last up 0.3%.

The Dow is still up 250 points, or 1.1%, and the S&P 500 is also up 1.1%.

Even so, the shortened week is looking good for the three indexes, all of which are set to log a weekly gain.