The white-knuckle ride in the oil market continues.

US oil prices tumbled 9% Tuesday to $23.63 a barrel, reflecting nervousness ahead of this week's pivotal OPEC meeting.

Crude has plunged 17% over the past two days, erasing a large portion of last week's record-shattering 32% spike to $28.34 a barrel.

Despite the enthusiasm signified by last week's gains, there remains considerable uncertainty over whether Saudi Arabia and Russia will agree to the massive production cuts the oil market needs at Thursday's meeting.

"It’s not unusual to see oil markets trade lower ahead of key supply meetings like this, as in a way, the market likes to force the group’s hand into cutting," said Ryan Fitzmaurice, energy strategist at Rabobank.

And even if a deal is reached, it will not offset the unprecedented collapse in demand caused by the coronavirus collapse. Analysts estimate the supply glut could top 20 million barrels per day -- a glut so massive that the world could run out of space to store all that crude.

"That will not be enough to balance the market. Prices won't significantly increase," said Paola Rodriguez-Masiu, senior oil market analyst at Rystad Energy.