Fiat Chrysler's (FCAU) stock plunged 10% in premarket trading after the automaker posted earnings and revenue growth that fell short of forecasts.

The company said it expects earnings to improve in 2019, but that guidance was also short of Wall Street forecasts.

The company did report increased car sales and profits in North America, outperforming rivals General Motors (GM) and Ford (F), which both reported lower North American sales during the year.

But Fiat Chrysler's annual profits in Europe plunged 45% on flat sales. And the company posted an annual loss in the Asia-Pacific region compared to a profit of a year earlier, because revenue and shipment volume both fell sharply. Industrywide auto sales in China, the world's largest market, fell sharply on a slowing of the economy there.