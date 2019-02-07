Lyft is racing to beat Uber to the IPO finish line

Lyft and Uber are competing over who goes public first.

Lyft "will pull out all the stops to go before Uber," Christopher Zook, founder and chairman of CAZ Investments, told CNN Business from the sidelines of the Cayman Alternative Investment Summit in Grand Cayman.

Zook, whose Houston investment firm owns a $49 million stake in Lyft, said the company wants to score all of the media coverage that will surely accompany the first US ride-sharing company to pull off an IPO. He predicted Lyft will go public between April and June.

In December, Lyft filed a confidential IPO proposal to the SEC.

Zook is very impressed with Lyft's management, though he conceded there's always a risk of distraction when companies go public. "Will they keep their eye on the ball?" he asked.

The Uber-Lyft rivalry will be here for a long time to come, Zook predicted.

"This is going to be a Coke vs. Pepsi situation," he said.