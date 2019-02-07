What's moving markets today
Stocks drop on worries about US-China trade deal progress
From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica
So much for a trade deal with China happening before next month?
Stocks fell sharply Thursday after Larry Kudlow, the director of the White House's National Economic Council, suggested that the US and China weren't close to a new trade pact. The Dow plunged more than 350 points in late morning trading.
"The president has indicated that he's optimistic with respect to a potential trade deal," Kudlow said on Fox Business. "But we've got a pretty sizable distance to go here."
It was the latest case of good cop-bad cop in the Trump administration with regards to China.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who will be heading to Beijing next week to conduct more trade talks, has been more optimistic about a deal getting done before a March 2 deadline. Mnuchin told CNBC on Wednesday that the administration has had "productive talks" with China.
Mondelez CEO is bullish about the US and China
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
A potential economic slowdown isn't scaring Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put.
He told First Move anchor Julia Chatterley the US consumer is feeling "pretty good" and said the Oreo-maker's sales are strong, growing 7% last year.
Van de Put said he's a "little bit worried about the consumer not feeling that confident of the future." He said the company isn't currently seeing that and is "bullish" about the US economy.
Mondelez will increase the price of its products by 2% over the next year, but Van de Put doesn't expect that will hurt sales.
"We feel the consumer has a connection to the brand and a slight price increase is not going to break the confidence they have in us," he said.
He's also feeling "quite good" about Mondelez's business in China, pointing to the popularity of regional products like wasabi-flavored Oreos.
Dow drops 165 points at the open
From CNN Business' Jill Disis
US markets all opened sharply lower Thursday.
- The Dow fell 165 points, or 0.7%.
- The S&P 500 was down 0.7%.
- The Nasdaq dropped 0.9%.
BB&T (BBT) and SunTrust (STI), two of the largest US regional banks, soared 6% and 12%, respectively, after they announced plans to merge. The $66 billion combination will make them the sixth largest bank in the country based on assets and deposits.
Tapestry (TPR), the fashion company that owns Coach and Kate Spade, plunged 17% after it missed Wall Street estimates.
Twitter (TWTR) fell 8% after the company reported that it is losing millions of users.
Shares of Coach owner wipe out gains for the year
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Shares of Coach-owner Tapestry (TPR) are down 17%. The company, which also owns Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, missed on earnings and lowered its full-year guidance.
Declining sales at Kate Spade is a particularly big problem for Tapestry. Same-store sales sunk 11%, and the brand's revenue dropped slightly compared to the same period a year ago.
Sales at Coach rose 1% for the quarter, but missed analysts' expectations.
Today's losses wipes out the company's gains for the year:
Lyft is racing to beat Uber to the IPO finish line
From CNN Business' Matt Egan
Lyft and Uber are competing over who goes public first.
Lyft "will pull out all the stops to go before Uber," Christopher Zook, founder and chairman of CAZ Investments, told CNN Business from the sidelines of the Cayman Alternative Investment Summit in Grand Cayman.
Zook, whose Houston investment firm owns a $49 million stake in Lyft, said the company wants to score all of the media coverage that will surely accompany the first US ride-sharing company to pull off an IPO. He predicted Lyft will go public between April and June.
In December, Lyft filed a confidential IPO proposal to the SEC.
Zook is very impressed with Lyft's management, though he conceded there's always a risk of distraction when companies go public. "Will they keep their eye on the ball?" he asked.
The Uber-Lyft rivalry will be here for a long time to come, Zook predicted.
"This is going to be a Coke vs. Pepsi situation," he said.
Headset maker surges on demand from gamers
From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica
Cool video games like Fortnite are incredibly popular -- and so are $100 headsets that deliver the best gaming audio experience.
Turtle Beach, the company that makes the popular Stealth line of high end headphones geared for the gaming market, said Thursday it was expecting its fourth-quarter sales to be up nearly 40% from a year ago. That's more than what Wall Street was expecting and it helped push shares of Turtle Beach (HEAR) up 6% in early trading.
The company said in a press release that it finished 2018 with a nearly 50% share of the North American headset market. That's a big reason why the stock soared more than 750% last year. And as long as gamers are still doing The Floss and other wacky dances on Fortnite, it looks like there may be no end in sight for the company's growth. Shares are already up another 20% this year.
Twitter drops 9% after lighter guidance
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky and Seth Fiegerman
Shares of Twitter (TWTR) are plunging 9% after it revealed it's losing millions of users and providing light guidance for the first quarter of this year.
Here's what you need to know:
- It's shedding users. The company said it had 321 million monthly active users in the final three months of last year, down five million from the prior quarter and nine million from the same period a year ago.
- It doesn't want to talk about user losses anymore. Twitter said it would stop providing investors with monthly active user numbers after this quarter.
- It's making money. Twitter turned a $1.2 billion in profit last year, its first profitable year since going public in 2013. Revenue for the quarter jumped 24% to $909 million, fueled by strong growth in its advertising business.
- Its first quarter is below expectations. Twitter expects to rake in between $715 million and $775 million in revenue for the first quarter, slightly below analysts' expectations.
Bank of England slashes forecast for growth
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasova
The Bank of England has dramatically slashed its forecast for UK economic growth, and now says the British economy will expand by just 1.2% in 2019 because of concerns about Brexit and a slowdown in economic growth.
That is the weakest since the global financial crisis in 2009.
In November, the bank expected the economy would grow 1.7% in 2019.
With Britain set to leave the European Union in just 50 days, the bank said Brexit uncertainties "had intensified considerably" since its last meeting.
“UK economic growth slowed in late 2018 and appears to have weakened further in early 2019,” the bank said in a statement.
“This slowdown mainly reflects softer activity abroad and the greater effects from Brexit uncertainties at home,” it added.
The Bank of England kept interest rates on hold on Thursday, but indicated rates may not rise as fast as it previously anticipated.
The pound took a hit following the announcement. It was trading as much as 0.4% lower against the dollar, at just below $1.29.
Taco Bell delivery goes national
From CNN Business' Danielle Wiener-Bronner
Taco Bell's partnership with Grubhub is growing.
The brand said Thursday that it will start delivering nationally through the delivery service.
“We’ve been working towards the moment ... since we first announced our partnership with Yum! Brands last year," said Seth Priebatsch, head of enterprise restaurants for Grubhub, in a statement. Fast food chains are beefing up their delivery options to better reach customers at home and learn more about their preferences.
It seems the effort is working: Taco Bell sales are up. The chain’s parent company Yum! Brands (YUM) said Thursday that global same-store sales grew 6% in the last three months of 2018, compared to the same period a year earlier.
US delivery is just one tactic Taco Bell has used to boost sales. Taco Bell is expanding in Europe, and recently opened four new locations that serve beer in London.