Stocks drop on worries about US-China trade deal progress

So much for a trade deal with China happening before next month?

Stocks fell sharply Thursday after Larry Kudlow, the director of the White House's National Economic Council, suggested that the US and China weren't close to a new trade pact. The Dow plunged more than 350 points in late morning trading.

"The president has indicated that he's optimistic with respect to a potential trade deal," Kudlow said on Fox Business. "But we've got a pretty sizable distance to go here."

It was the latest case of good cop-bad cop in the Trump administration with regards to China.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who will be heading to Beijing next week to conduct more trade talks, has been more optimistic about a deal getting done before a March 2 deadline. Mnuchin told CNBC on Wednesday that the administration has had "productive talks" with China.