Taco Bell delivery goes national

Taco Bell's partnership with Grubhub is growing.

The brand said Thursday that it will start delivering nationally through the delivery service.

“We’ve been working towards the moment ... since we first announced our partnership with Yum! Brands last year," said Seth Priebatsch, head of enterprise restaurants for Grubhub, in a statement. Fast food chains are beefing up their delivery options to better reach customers at home and learn more about their preferences.

It seems the effort is working: Taco Bell sales are up. The chain’s parent company Yum! Brands (YUM) said Thursday that global same-store sales grew 6% in the last three months of 2018.

US delivery is just one tactic Taco Bell has used to boost sales. Taco Bell is expanding in Europe, and recently opened four new locations that serve beer in London.