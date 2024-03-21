Audio
By Brian Fung, Antoinette Radford, Matt Meyer and Catherine Thorbecke, CNN

Updated 10:21 a.m. ET, March 21, 2024
6 min ago

How have other antitrust lawsuits played out against big tech companies?

From CNN Staff

Apple was the last remaining tech giant the federal government had not yet sued since the company was named in a sprawling House report in 2020 finding that the iPhone maker, along with Meta, Google and Amazon, hold "monopoly power."

Here's how the other cases have played out:

Google: The lawsuit against Google's ad business was the first to be brought by the Biden administration and will go to trial in September, according to a federal judge. The lawsuit strikes at the core of Google’s business — advertising. The DOJ and multiple states have alleged in the ad-tech case that Google gobbled up rivals through anticompetitive mergers and bullied publishers and advertisers into using the company’s proprietary ad technology products. A separate antitrust trial filed during the Trump administration challenged Google's prime position as the default search engine on millions of devices. Closing arguments in that case will be heard this spring.

Amazon: Plaintiffs from 17 states and the Federal Trade Commission have claimed that through an alleged “self-reinforcing cycle of dominance and harm,” Amazon has run an illegal monopoly in ways that are “paying off for Amazon, but at great cost to tens of millions of American households and hundreds of thousands of sellers.” Essentially, plaintiffs’ central claim is that Amazon has used a variety of tactics to lure shoppers and sellers onto its platform and then to trap them there, preventing other online retailers like Walmart, Target or eBay from attracting those same consumers and vendors to their own sites.

Meta: For the states that sued to break up Facebook-parent company Meta in 2020, their case was unsuccessful. A federal appeals court found in April 2023 that they were too late to file their challenge and failed to make a persuasive case that the company's data policies harmed competition. The decision was a blow to regulators who have cited Meta as a prime example of the way tech giants have allegedly abused their dominance.

13 min ago

The lawsuit – and what it’s about – in a nutshell

From CNN’s Brian Fung, Even Perez, and Hannah Rabinowitz

Apple iPhone 15 series devices are displayed for sale at The Grove Apple retail store on release day in Los Angeles, California, on September 22, 2023.
Apple iPhone 15 series devices are displayed for sale at The Grove Apple retail store on release day in Los Angeles, California, on September 22, 2023. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

The Justice Department has filed a blockbuster antitrust lawsuit against Apple on Thursday.

The long-anticipated lawsuit comes after years of allegations by critics that Apple has harmed competition with restrictive app store terms, high fees and its walled-garden technology ecosystem.

Essentially, the case represents an attempt by the Biden administration to hold another Big Tech giant accountable under US antitrust law.

Beyond fines that Apple might face, remedies in the case could strike at the heart of Apple's business strategy to build distinct hardware and software products and to create walls and revenue streams around that product ecosystem.

Beyond fines that Apple might face, remedies in the case could strike at the heart of Apple’s business strategy to build distinct hardware and software products and to create walls and revenue streams around that product ecosystem.

A reminder: Antitrust laws are aimed at stopping practices that enable companies to concentrate a market, and therefore restrain trade. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ) website, the Sherman Antitrust Act makes "agreements between competitors to fix prices or wages, rig bids, or allocate customers, workers, or markets" criminal violations.

16 min ago

Critics have attacked Apple’s disparate treatment of Android messages on its devices 

From CNN's Brian Fung

The Apple Messages app is seen in the Apple App Store on a smartphone in New York, in December 2023.
The Apple Messages app is seen in the Apple App Store on a smartphone in New York, in December 2023. Gabby Jones/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Apple’s handling of Android messages on iPhones has long emerged as a high-profile example for critics of the company. 

Apple shows Android messages on iPhones within a green text bubble instead of a blue one, as it does with its proprietary iMessage platform. It also displays images sent from Android phones in blurry, low resolutions. Critics say that by doing this, Apple has created a kind of status differential. 

Tech entrepreneur Eric Migicovsky says an app he created, Beeper Mini, to help Android users overcome those limitations when messaging iPhone users was quickly shut down by Apple.  

“It lasted for a total of 3 days before Apple started to take swings at us,” Migicovsky said. “Technologically, they worked very hard to take actions to penalize Beeper Mini users by knocking the connection offline or by making it progressively more unreliable.” 

17 min ago

Apple is last remaining Big Tech giant yet to be sued by US antitrust regulators

From CNN's Brian Fung

Apple CEO Tim Cook at a keynote address during the WWDC22 at Apple Park on in June 2022 in Cupertino, California.
Apple CEO Tim Cook at a keynote address during the WWDC22 at Apple Park on in June 2022 in Cupertino, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A case against Apple would represent the latest example of the Biden administration's tough stance on Big Tech, after the Justice Department sued Google in 2023 over its dominance in the advertising technology business.