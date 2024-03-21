Apple was the last remaining tech giant the federal government had not yet sued since the company was named in a sprawling House report in 2020 finding that the iPhone maker, along with Meta, Google and Amazon, hold "monopoly power."

Here's how the other cases have played out:

Google: The lawsuit against Google's ad business was the first to be brought by the Biden administration and will go to trial in September, according to a federal judge. The lawsuit strikes at the core of Google’s business — advertising. The DOJ and multiple states have alleged in the ad-tech case that Google gobbled up rivals through anticompetitive mergers and bullied publishers and advertisers into using the company’s proprietary ad technology products. A separate antitrust trial filed during the Trump administration challenged Google's prime position as the default search engine on millions of devices. Closing arguments in that case will be heard this spring.

Amazon: Plaintiffs from 17 states and the Federal Trade Commission have claimed that through an alleged “self-reinforcing cycle of dominance and harm,” Amazon has run an illegal monopoly in ways that are “paying off for Amazon, but at great cost to tens of millions of American households and hundreds of thousands of sellers.” Essentially, plaintiffs’ central claim is that Amazon has used a variety of tactics to lure shoppers and sellers onto its platform and then to trap them there, preventing other online retailers like Walmart, Target or eBay from attracting those same consumers and vendors to their own sites.

Meta: For the states that sued to break up Facebook-parent company Meta in 2020, their case was unsuccessful. A federal appeals court found in April 2023 that they were too late to file their challenge and failed to make a persuasive case that the company's data policies harmed competition. The decision was a blow to regulators who have cited Meta as a prime example of the way tech giants have allegedly abused their dominance.