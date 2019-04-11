ESPN+ is now a "foundational pillar of our brand," according to Jimmy Pitaro, ESPN's president.

Pitaro told investors that the sports cable network will air "over 24,000 live events this year" and that ESPN+ helps connects its viewers across TV and digital. He said that on both platforms combined, ESPN brings in 200 million viewers a month.

Rusell Wolff, the executive VP and GM of ESPN+, said that there are 10,000 live events and originals on the streaming service, which has added more than two million subscribers in less than a year.

"Where does this all lead us?" Wolff asked. "The future."