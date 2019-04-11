Disney unveils Disney+, its new streaming serviceFrank Pallotta
Marvel's Hawkeye takes aim at Disney+
Avengers, assemble... on Disney+.
Hawkeye, the Avenger's bow and arrow sharpshooter played by Jeremy Renner, is the latest Marvel hero reportedly joining Disney's new streaming service.
Variety reported Wednesday that the project will be a limited "adventure series" where Hawkeye (who's real name is Clint Barton) will pass on his archery skills to Kate Bishop, a character from the comics who is a member of the Young Avengers. Renner will reprise his character for the show.
Hawkeye may not be the most notable Avenger or the most popular, but he's still an Avenger. He'll also be a part of "Avengers: Endgame," which could be one of the biggest blockbusters of all time later this month. Filling up Disney+ will as many characters from Marvel, a brand that has made $18.5 billion globally, is a no brainer for Disney (DIS).
Whether or not Hawkeye's new haircut will also be coming over to Disney+ is unclear.
Mighty Mouse: Disney is ready to unveil Disney+
After nearly two years of speculation, Disney+ will make its debut Thursday.
The company is planning to unveil its new streaming service at its Investor Day on Thursday from its headquarters in Burbank, California.
This is a pivotal moment in streaming, since Disney has deep pockets and an even deeper content library (that includes everything from Marvel to "Star Wars") that can completely shake up the streaming market.
In a way, it was Disney (DIS) that kicked off the streaming wars to begin with, when it announced it was pulling its content from Netflix two years ago. That's when Disney announced its own streaming service, putting it on a collision course with the king of streaming, Netflix (NFLX). This is our first glimpse of its so-called "Netflix killer."
Details are scarce about the event -- all Disney has said is that it will focus on "the company’s direct-to-consumer streaming services." Disney CEO Bob Iger will likely be attendance as will Kevin Mayer, Disney's chairman of Disney's Direct-to-Consumer unit,
But will we get a price? Maybe. Launch date? Possibly. Footage of its new "Star Wars" series? Hopefully.
Whatever is showcased Thursday, it'll send shockwaves through the streaming world. Disney, one of Hollywood's biggest and most beloved companies, is finally entering a whole new world. (Yes, I sang that last part like "Aladdin.")
Pixar's "Monsters, Inc." is ready to work at Disney+
Pixar's "Monsters" are going to work for Disney+.
Disney announced on Tuesday that it will debut a "Monsters, Inc." spin-off TV show for its upcoming streaming service. The show, which is titled "Monsters At Work," will debut next year.
"Monsters, Inc." is one of Pixar's most popular brands, and has spawned two films that grossed more than $1.2 billion worldwide. Billy Crystal will once again voice the one-eyed Mike and John Goodman is returning to voice the furry Sully as they continue their adventures in Monstropolis.
"Monsters At Work" hits a audience sweet spot for Disney+.
Pixar has brought in more than $13 billion at the global box office and that's thanks to creating films that are for kids and adults (in other words, everybody loves Pixar).
Disney (DIS) is hoping that type of success translate over to its streaming service and is relying on one Pixar's most well known franchises to help scare up some subscribers.
Disney streaming is more than just Disney+
Disney's Investor Day will be all about Disney+, but that doesn't mean it'll be the only streaming service Disney (DIS) plans on talking about. ESPN+ and Hulu are also two major centerpieces of Disney's streaming strategy.
ESPN+, the company's first direct-to-consumer TV service, gives subscribers access to live sports events from like MLB, NHL, MLS and several college teams. It passed 2 million subscribers this winter.
As more people cut the cable cord, ESPN+ could be key for Disney's streaming and TV businesses.
Then there's Hulu. Hulu has made a name for itself with acclaimed series like "The Handmaid's Tale," which won outstanding drama at the Emmys in 2017. Now Disney owns a controlling stake in the service thanks to the acquisition of Fox.
Disney+ will likely be pretty family friendly focusing on brands like "Star Wars" and children's entertainment like Disney Animation, so Hulu could be a perfect destination for Disney's more adult and award-focused content.
We wouldn't be surprised if the company decides to bundle ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ together for discount.
A galaxy far, far away coming to Disney parks
That far-away-galaxy isn't so far away anymore.
2019 is a big year for Disney (DIS) in streaming and at the box office, but also at its parks. The House of Mouse will open Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge this year -- the largest expansion ever at its theme parks.
The lands, which are set to open at Disneyland in California on May 31 and on August 29 at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida, will act as a "fully physical and immersive experience with the look, feel, sounds, smells and even tastes of 'Star Wars.'"
Disney spent $4 billion to buy Lucasfilm, which owns "Star Wars," in 2012. The brand has already brought in billions at the box office, but some fatigue has set in, and last summer's "Solo: A Star Wars Story" was a box office disappointment.
Both the new Galaxy's Edge park and Disney+, which is chock full of new "Star Wars" content, should help breath new life into the 42 year-old franchise.
The new lands will include interactive rides like Smuggler's Run, where guests can fly the Millennium Falcon, and feature detailed locales like Olga's Cantina, which will have plenty of "Star Wars"-esque food and drink.
It's no longer a small world, after all for Disney. It's a small galaxy.
It's April, but Disney has already had a massive year at the box office
Disney's (DIS) 2019 box office could set a record, topping the $7.6 billion it grossed in 2016, it's highest-grossing year ever. Last year it raked in more than $7 billion at the global box office, but 2019 could be bigger.
It's massive lineup of films this year includes the smash hit "Captain Marvel," which has already made $1 billion worldwide, and "Avengers: End Game" -- a film so anticipated that it broke online ticket services last week.
Next, the studio will roll out a live-action remake of "Aladdin" starring Will Smith in May, "Toy Story 4" in June, a live-action/animated remake of "The Lion King" starring Beyonce in July, and "Frozen 2" in November.
Oh, and it'll close out the year with the final chapter of the new "Star Wars" trilogy, "Star Wars: Episode IX."
And all of these hits will eventually find their way to Disney+.
Look for these shows on Disney+
When it comes to content, AppleTV+ has Oprah, Netflix has a bit of everything for everyone and Disney has, well, "Star Wars," Marvel, Pixar and the assets it acquired from Fox.
Disney (DIS) has deep vault of brands and franchises, but what shows can consumers expect from Disney+? Some series have been announced and some have just been rumored, but here's what we know so far:
- "Star Wars: The Mandalorian:" An adventure series set in the universe of "Star Wars," "The Mandalorian" will follow "a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy." It will be written and produced by "The Lion King" director, Jon Favreau, and will star Pedro Pascal.
- Another "Star Wars" series: If one "Star Wars" series wasn't enough, Disney+ will also have another series taking place in a galaxy far, far away starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, his character from the hit film, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."
- Marvel spinoffs: Marvel is one of Disney's key brands, so it makes a lot of sense that Marvel's superheroes will have a presence on the service. Disney hasn't said much about how it'll use Marvel, but it's been reported that characters like Loki, Scarlet Witch, and Falcon could all have shows.
- "Lady and the Tramp" film: Disney has found success rebooting its animated films, and it plans to use that strategy for Disney+. The company is debuting a remake of "Lady and the Tramp," its 1955 animated classic, for the service with Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux voicing Lady and the Tramp.