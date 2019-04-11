Avengers, assemble... on Disney+.

Hawkeye, the Avenger's bow and arrow sharpshooter played by Jeremy Renner, is the latest Marvel hero reportedly joining Disney's new streaming service.

Variety reported Wednesday that the project will be a limited "adventure series" where Hawkeye (who's real name is Clint Barton) will pass on his archery skills to Kate Bishop, a character from the comics who is a member of the Young Avengers. Renner will reprise his character for the show.

Hawkeye may not be the most notable Avenger or the most popular, but he's still an Avenger. He'll also be a part of "Avengers: Endgame," which could be one of the biggest blockbusters of all time later this month. Filling up Disney+ will as many characters from Marvel, a brand that has made $18.5 billion globally, is a no brainer for Disney (DIS).

Whether or not Hawkeye's new haircut will also be coming over to Disney+ is unclear.