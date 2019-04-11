After nearly two years of speculation, Disney+ will make its debut Thursday.

The company is planning to unveil its new streaming service at its Investor Day on Thursday from its headquarters in Burbank, California.

This is a pivotal moment in streaming, since Disney has deep pockets and an even deeper content library (that includes everything from Marvel to "Star Wars") that can completely shake up the streaming market.

In a way, it was Disney (DIS) that kicked off the streaming wars to begin with, when it announced it was pulling its content from Netflix two years ago. That's when Disney announced its own streaming service, putting it on a collision course with the king of streaming, Netflix (NFLX). This is our first glimpse of its so-called "Netflix killer."

Details are scarce about the event -- all Disney has said is that it will focus on "the company’s direct-to-consumer streaming services." Disney CEO Bob Iger will likely be attendance as will Kevin Mayer, Disney's chairman of Disney's Direct-to-Consumer unit,

But will we get a price? Maybe. Launch date? Possibly. Footage of its new "Star Wars" series? Hopefully.

Whatever is showcased Thursday, it'll send shockwaves through the streaming world. Disney, one of Hollywood's biggest and most beloved companies, is finally entering a whole new world. (Yes, I sang that last part like "Aladdin.")