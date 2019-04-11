Disney's animated classics will be available on Day One

Finally, we got what came for: a demo of Disney+.

But suffice to say that the interface looks a lot like the interface for Apple TV or Netflix (think of a grid of brands and content). At the top is the "hero carousel" that will have Disney+ originals, films and series.

"Brand areas," aka little boxes that say Pixar or Marvel on them, populate the Disney homepage. When you hover over, say, the Disney box, fireworks go off behind the iconic Disney (DIS) castle.

When you click on a title, such as "Captain Marvel," which will be available at launch , it takes you to a title page that offers the film in high def, including 4K.

The Disney+ homepage is for navigation, of course, but it's about showing consumers everything it owns, and reminding them that Disney is the only place to get it all.