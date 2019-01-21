Here's the latest from Davos
Brazilian President Bolsonaro in Davos: We’re open for investment
From CNN’s Flora Charner
Far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, elected in October, said he came to Davos to send a message to the global community. He is scheduled to speak on Tuesday.
Bolsonaro gave an impromptu press conference at his hotel when he arrived:
CEOs say the trade war is killing business confidence
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky and Ivana Kottasová
There's a sharp drop in confidence among global CEOs, according to a new survey from audit giant PwC.
The share of chief executives who think the global economy will slow over the next year has jumped to nearly 30% from 5% in 2018, according to a survey of 1,300 top business leaders. It was published to coincide with the beginning of WEF.
Some of the reasons cited for the confidence dip include rising populism, policy uncertainty and trade conflicts.
Bob Moritz, global chairman at PwC, says:
IMF warns of the world's fading fortunes
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky and Lydia DePillis
The International Monetary Fund released Monday its updated economic outlook with a dire warning: The world's economy is slowing and it could get much worse if countries keep fighting over trade.
The agency lowered estimates for growth in 2019 by 0.2 percentage points to 3.5% — its second downward revision.
The biggest risks are the unresolved trade war between the US and China, and the possibility of Britain exiting the European Union without a deal.
"After two years of solid expansion, the world economy is growing more slowly than expected, and risks are rising," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said Monday, adding the "risk of a sharper decline in global growth has certainly increased."
Eye on China
Specifically, concerns over China's slowing economy were confirmed. The world's second biggest economy grew at its slowest pace in almost three decades in 2018, expanding 6.6%, according to official data published Monday. That's the weakest annual performance since 1990.
The deteriorating situation in a market that businesses around the world rely upon for growth is having a widespread impact. It has spooked investors and prompted warnings from top companies like Apple (AAPL).
Wither the 'Davos dream:' Globalization faces challenges at WEF 2019
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
The rise of populism and nationalism is threatening the "Davos dream" of open markets and globalization that the week-long conference aims to cultivate.
Julia Chatterley, who is anchoring "First Move" on CNN International this week from Davos, previews the challenges facing this year's forum.
The world's billionaires are growing $2.5 billion richer every day
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky and Tami Luhby
Billionaires have more wealth than ever before, according to Oxfam International.
The annual study was released ahead of the World Economic Forum, which brings together some of the world's wealthiest and most influential people. The 106-page report is meant to call attention to the growing gap between rich and poor.
The world's billionaires are growing $2.5 billion richer every day, while the poorest half of the global population is seeing its net worth dwindle.
The combined fortunes of the world's 26 richest individuals reached $1.4 trillion last year — the same amount as the total wealth of the 3.8 billion poorest people.
A possible solution:
Oxfam recommends that nations tax wealth at fairer levels, raise rates on personal income and corporate taxes and eliminate tax avoidance by companies and the super-rich. It also advocates providing universal free health care, education and other public services — and ensuring that women and girls also benefit.