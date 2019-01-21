Davos audience (minus Mark Carney) says UK should vote again on Brexit

Should the UK hold a second referendum on whether to exit the European Union? The Davos crowd certainly wants another vote.

After Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plan suffered a record defeat in the UK parliament, some lawmakers are pushing for a second public vote to break the deadlock. But the risk of a damaging 'no-deal' exit is also rising as the clocks ticks down to Brexit day on March 29.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said during the panel discussion that the central bank isn't predicting a disorderly Brexit, but it is preparing for one. He said it's difficult for companies to be fully prepared, however.

“There are a series of logistical issues that need to be solved, and it’s quite transparent that in many cases they’re not," Carney warned.