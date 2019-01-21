What to watch on Day 3 at Davos
The Davos panel on disability was practically empty
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Our Ivana Kottasová attended a panel discussing disability inclusion, but it appears that many Davos attendees had other plans.
Here's the bleak turnout:
And it appeared to end on an even sadder note:
Salesforce's Marc Benioff throws some shade at social media
From CNN Business' Hadas Gold
Salesforce (CRM) founder Marc Benioff has taken a swipe at social media platforms, saying they’ve lost trust and need major reform.
"I think that these companies have been too slow to change. The CEOs need to change, the leaders, the management teams the board of directors need to change,” Benioff said during a panel Thursday at the World Economic Forum.
WEF chairman Klaus Schwab, who led the discussion with Benioff, polled the audience and noted the “significant” number of attendees who said they no longer use Facebook (FB). He repeated the exercise for Twitter (TWTR).
"Look at how their brands have been impacted,” said Benioff. "If we were here at the World Economic Forum three or four years ago we would be talking about those companies as if they had just walked off Mount Sinai. The reality is now we’re talking about 'gee, where did they actually come from' and maybe it wasn’t a high place.”
Benioff is a harsh critic of his own industry, which he says is to blame for high rates of inequality in society. He previously described Facebook as "the new cigarettes."
Inside Davos in less than 60 seconds
From CNN Business' Charles Riley and Christian Streib
Want a look inside Davos' Congress Center? Watch as a CNN camera takes you on a whirlwind tour of the WEF conference venue, where delegates attend panels, chat and devour canapés.
Davos audience (minus Mark Carney) says UK should vote again on Brexit
From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz
Should the United Kingdom hold a second referendum on whether to exit the European Union? The Davos crowd certainly wants another vote.
After Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plan suffered a record defeat in the UK parliament, some lawmakers are pushing for a second public vote to break the deadlock. But the risk of a damaging 'no-deal' exit is also rising as the clocks ticks down to Brexit day on March 29.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said during the panel discussion that the central bank isn't predicting a disorderly Brexit, but it is preparing for one. He said it's difficult for companies to be fully prepared, however.
“There are a series of logistical issues that need to be solved, and it’s quite transparent that in many cases they’re not," Carney warned.
Airbus warned today that its UK factories may not survive a chaotic Brexit.
UK Treasury boss skips panel with EU leaders
From CNN Business' Hadas Gold
UK Treasury chief Philip Hammond was billed to appear on a panel discussion with EU leaders at the World Economic Forum on Thursday but he didn't show up.
Hammond had been expected to participate in a discussion on “The New Impetus for Europe.” The other panelists included Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, Danish Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom.
But when the session got underway, Hammond was not on stage. The moderator, World Economic Forum Chairman Klaus Schwab, did not acknowledge his absence.
The UK Treasury said in a statement that Hammond has a packed schedule.
“After stepping in for the Prime Minister at Davos, the Chancellor has committed to more than 20 meetings in 48 hours with a wide range of stakeholders. He has accommodated as many speaking requests as possible in the short time available."
WEF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Hammond is scheduled to deliver remarks at a lunch hosted by the Confederation of British Industry in Davos on Thursday.
Deutsche Bank: The trade war is hurting Germany's top companies
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
The trade war between the United States and China is hurting businesses across sectors, according to Christian Sewing, the chief executive of Deutsche Bank.
“It’s impacting business significantly … we notice it,” Sewing said at a panel discussion on Thursday.
“Eighty percent of the revenues of the Dax 30 companies is generated outside Germany, they depend on global trade,” he explained.
Sewing said that the bank has seen “certain declines” in the performance of German companies in the second half of 2018.
“A lot of business leaders are now re-evaluating their investments going forward … they delay investments, they stop investments,” he said.
Microsoft exec: This is not the first time we've had trouble in China
From CNN Business' Hadas Gold
A top Microsoft executive in Davos says the company is aware that its search engine has been blocked in China.
"We’re not yet certain whether it's confined to Bing or if it's something that is broader," Microsoft (MSFT) president Brad Smith said in Davos.
Bing is the last major foreign search engine operating in China after Google (GOOGL) pulled out in 2010.
"It’s not the first time that we’ve encountered issues like this for Bing in China, these do arise periodically," Smith said in response to a question from CNN Business.
Chinese users first noticed problems late Wednesday, when the phrase "Can't access Bing" started popping up on social media.
It wasn't immediately clear why Bing was blocked. China's internet regulator didn't respond to a request for comment.
The Cyberspace Administration of China announced Wednesday that it had closed 733 websites and shut down 9,382 apps in a crackdown on "harmful" information.
"We’re not aware of any ongoing negotiation or disagreement so we’re working to understand it better," said Smith.
What's happening at Davos on Thursday
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
Davos is entering the final stretch.
The World Economic Forum has another action-packed day today, and the stage is set for a takeover by central bankers.
Bank of England boss Mark Carney is scheduled to appear on two panels. He'll be joined in a discussion on "Resetting Financial Governance" by Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.
Top corporate leaders scheduled to appear on panels include Microsoft (MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella, Deutsche Bank (DB) chief Christian Sewing and Alibaba (BABA) CEO Daniel Zhang.
CNNi has booked Bank of America (BAC) CEO Brian Moynihan, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde.
China to Davos: Stop freaking out about our economy
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky and Julia Horowitz
What economic slowdown? Chinese VP Wang Qishan said earlier at Davos there's no reason for concern about his country's economic expansion, despite China recently reporting its slowest growth in almost three decades.
"There will be a lot of uncertainties in 2019, but something that is certain is that China's growth will continue and will be sustainable," he said Wednesday.
Earlier this week, China said its economy grew 6.6% in 2018.
"I think [6.6%] is a pretty significant number," he said. "Not low. At all."
Wang said that the Communist Party is "trying to remind people that speed does matter, but what really matters for the time-being is the quality and efficiency" of development.
China's government has been working to rein in high levels of debt and put the vast economy on more stable footing. But those moves have led to a slowdown. Momentum has also been blunted by the trade war with the United States, which has led to tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars in Chinese exports.