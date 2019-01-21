What to watch on Day 3 at Davos
Microsoft exec: This is not the first time we've had trouble in China
From CNN Business' Hadas Gold
A top Microsoft executive in Davos says the company is aware that its search engine has been blocked in China.
"We’re not yet certain whether it's confined to Bing or if it's something that is broader," Microsoft (MSFT) president Brad Smith said in Davos.
Bing is the last major foreign search engine operating in China after Google (GOOGL) pulled out in 2010.
"It’s not the first time that we’ve encountered issues like this for Bing in China, these do arise periodically," Smith said in response to a question from CNN Business.
Chinese users first noticed problems late Wednesday, when the phrase "Can't access Bing" started popping up on social media.
It wasn't immediately clear why Bing was blocked. China's internet regulator didn't respond to a request for comment.
The Cyberspace Administration of China announced Wednesday that it had closed 733 websites and shut down 9,382 apps in a crackdown on "harmful" information.
"We’re not aware of any ongoing negotiation or disagreement so we’re working to understand it better," said Smith.
What's happening at Davos on Thursday
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
Davos is entering the final stretch.
The World Economic Forum has another action-packed day today, and the stage is set for a takeover by central bankers.
Bank of England boss Mark Carney is scheduled to appear on two panels. He'll be joined in a discussion on "Resetting Financial Governance" by Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.
Top corporate leaders scheduled to appear on panels include Microsoft (MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella, Deutsche Bank (DB) chief Christian Sewing and Alibaba (BABA) CEO Daniel Zhang.
CNNi has booked Bank of America (BAC) CEO Brian Moynihan, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde.
China to Davos: Stop freaking out about our economy
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky and Julia Horowitz
What economic slowdown? Chinese VP Wang Qishan said earlier at Davos there's no reason for concern about his country's economic expansion, despite China recently reporting its slowest growth in almost three decades.
"There will be a lot of uncertainties in 2019, but something that is certain is that China's growth will continue and will be sustainable," he said Wednesday.
Earlier this week, China said its economy grew 6.6% in 2018.
"I think [6.6%] is a pretty significant number," he said. "Not low. At all."
Wang said that the Communist Party is "trying to remind people that speed does matter, but what really matters for the time-being is the quality and efficiency" of development.
China's government has been working to rein in high levels of debt and put the vast economy on more stable footing. But those moves have led to a slowdown. Momentum has also been blunted by the trade war with the United States, which has led to tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars in Chinese exports.
Plastic is the new nuclear waste
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasova
Davos hates plastic this year.
“Plastic has become the nuclear waste of our generation,” said Marc Benioff, the Salesforce CEO and environmental activist.
Climate and the environment are big topics at the conference. Experts have pointed to how much damage plastics can cause, including the concern that there will be more plastic than fish in the oceans by 2050 if nothing is done. They've also observed that every single piece of plastic ever produced still exists, unless it has been burned.
But there is still hope.
The European Union plans to ban 10 single-use plastic products starting 2021, and force its member states to recycle 90% of plastic bottles by 2025.
Major cities and countries around the world, including Taiwan, Seattle, and Vancouver, have banned plastic straws. India is cracking down on single-use plastic. And the United Kingdom proposed a ban on plastic straws, drink stirrers and cotton swabs.
“I don’t think I have seen a single issue like plastics, where companies, business leaders, governments are coming together to really try to solve it,” said Nina Jensen, marine biologist and the CEO of REV, the the Research Expedition Vessel project.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's tax plan dissed at Davos
From CNN Business' Hadas Gold
A tax on the rich proposed by newly elected US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is being viewed with caution by many at the World Economic Forum.
Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, suggested earlier this month that a 70% tax on income over $10 million could fund a climate change plan she's pushing called the "Green New Deal.”
But in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, where thousands of the world’s top business, political and academic leaders meet each year, there was skepticism.
During a panel, Michael Dell, the billionaire founder of Dell computers, was asked whether he supports Ocasio-Cortez’s plan. Before he could respond, many in the room burst out laughing, seemingly at the fact that Dell had to answer the question.
Dell said he trusts his private foundation more than the US government to spend money wisely.
“So no, I’m not supportive of [Ocasio-Cortez’s plan]. And I do not think it will help the growth of the US economy,” Dell said.
But Erik Brynjolfsson, director of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology initiative on digital economy, didn’t immediately discount the idea.
"I don’t have a strong opinion on that proposal, the devil is in the details,” he said. “There’s actually a lot of economics that it's not necessarily going to hurt growth and I think we have to examine it more closely."
The other reason for China's slowdown: Debt
From CNN Business' Chris Isidore
Much of the discussion about the slowdown in China's economy has focused on the growing trade dispute between China and the United States. But not enough attention has been paid to deliberate decision by the Chinese government to cut back on its debt, according to Jin Keyu, an economics professor at the London School of Economics.
Speaking at a panel entitled The Debt Time Bomb, Jin said that the Chinese government has been taking deliberate steps to reign in debt for the last two years.
"Only two years ago financial markets were saying that China is the next ticking financial bomb. Financial fragility was the issue in China because of debt," she said. "We are seeing the consequences of a deleveraging cycle to make China safer, although slower."
China announced this week that its economy grew only 6.6% in 2018, its slowest annual pace of growth since 1990.
Hess CEO says shale is powering the US economy
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
John Hess doesn't think United States shale is "the new Saudi Arabia," but it is an important driver of the US economy.
The Hess Corporation CEO said during a CNN Business panel in Davos that US administration officials are "acutely aware and increasingly aware of how important shale production is to the engine of the US economy."
His comments underscore conflicting economic priorities in the US. The Trump administration has urged OPEC to pump more as part of an effort to keep gasoline prices low. But low oil prices make life tougher for US shale producers.
Jack Ma to the West: Don't be so hard on tech
From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz
Jack Ma thinks Western countries need to take their tech skepticism down a notch.
“Today the world is full of suspicion and full of worries,” he said at the World Economic Forum.
The founder of Alibaba (BABA) singled out Europe, saying the continent is preoccupied with regulation and issues including privacy and security. He also said there's not enough understanding of the technology in question.
“To me, to us, it’s opportunity. I don’t believe [out of] over 200 countries, everybody’s puzzled [and] every country’s worried," he added.
Last year, the European Union implemented tough privacy rules that give consumers more control over their data.
The billionaire explained that Alibaba doesn’t debut new technologies in the United States or Europe because of the prevailing distrust.
“We go to the countries who believe in [us] first,” he said. “We go to Africa.”
Chinese regulator says Democracy is ‘not working very well’
From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz
Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said that when Donald Trump was first elected in 2016, he thought the US president would ultimately drop his fiery campaign rhetoric and partner with China.
“[I believed] he sincerely wanted to create a lot of high-value jobs in the United States,” Fang said. “To do so, he has to export. And where [do] the US exports go? Which country can take up all these exports? It’s China.”
Now, Washington and Beijing are locked in a trade war, and the Trump administration has labeled China a strategic “competitor.”
Fang told attendees at the World Economic Forum that the United States should rethink the designation:
For all the hand-wringing about China, the global order is changing in part because of problems in Western democracies, Fang argued.
“In the Western countries, you’re experiencing tremendous domestic difficulties — and democracy ... is not working very well,” he said, to laughter from the audience. “You need to realize that. You need political reforms in your countries.”