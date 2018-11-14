CNN sues the Trump administration over Acosta ban

Parroting CNN's motto, "facts first," GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel called the network's First Amendment lawsuit a "political stunt" and said Acosta still has access to the White House through a daily pass.

"Every one of his colleagues still has access to the WH, as does the reporter himself via a daily pass. #FactsFirst," McDaniel wrote on Twitter.

In fact, as CNN said in court documents Tuesday, the White House denied Acosta's application for a day pass on November 8, the day after his hard pass was revoked following the post-midterms news conference.

And on a Presidential trip in Paris over the weekend, the White House and the Secret Service continued to deny Acosta access to press events -- including at a ceremony that he had acquired separate credentials to cover from the French government – according to the suit.

In a signed declaration, CNN Washington Bureau Chief Sam Feist wrote that "reliance on daily passes" to access other unscheduled events on the White House grounds like "gaggles" and off-camera briefings was "impracticable at best, impossible at worst."