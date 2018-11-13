CNN president Jeff Zucker sent a note to staffers this morning explaining the network's suit.

"The First Amendment grants the right of all journalists to hold those in power accountable and ask tough questions. It's what Jim, and all of his colleagues who cover the White House and the administration, do with integrity and professionalism. As we have said before, we will always stand up for our rights. That is why we have filed suit," Zucker wrote.

Here's the full note:

This morning, CNN filed a lawsuit against the Trump Administration in DC District Court. The White House has violated CNN and Jim Acosta's First Amendment rights of freedom of the press and Fifth Amendment rights to due process. We are demanding the immediate return of Jim’s White House credential.

As you know, Jim's credential was revoked last Wednesday, and he was denied entrance to the White House grounds by the Secret Service when he arrived for a scheduled live shot.

The White House’s action came in the wake of Jim’s questioning of the President at his post-Election Day press conference. Their assertion that it was because of Jim's interaction with a press aide was patently false, and Press Secretary Sarah Sanders released a video that was distorted to give an inaccurate impression of what happened.

This is not a step we have taken lightly. But the White House action is unprecedented.

The First Amendment grants the right of all journalists to hold those in power accountable and ask tough questions. It's what Jim, and all of his colleagues who cover the White House and the administration, do with integrity and professionalism. As we have said before, we will always stand up for our rights. That is why we have filed suit.

I will keep you posted as the case continues. Below is the statement we released in conjunction with filing the suit, as well as a quote from one of our lead attorneys for the case, Ted Olson, who was the Solicitor General of the United States under President George W. Bush.

Jeff