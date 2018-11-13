CNN sues Trump and White House aides
The White House Correspondents' Association just released a statement about CNN's lawsuit against President Trump.
WHCA President Oliver Knox said the association "strongly supports CNN's goal of seeing their correspondent regain a US Secret Service security credential that the White House should not haven taken away in the first place."
This is not the first time the WHCA has supported CNN in recent days. After Jim Acosta's pass was yanked last week, the group called the move "out of line" and "unacceptable." "We urge the White House to immediately reverse this weak and misguided action," the association added.
Here's the group's full statement today:
Reporters and press freedom groups condemned White House decision to bar Acosta
From CNN's Brian Stelter
Reporters from many news organizations have expressed support for CNN's Jim Acosta after the White House revoked his press pass.
- The Radio Television Digital News Association, which represents newsrooms across the country, called the revocation "unconscionable."
- The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press said Sanders' "false description of the events leading up to it is insulting not only to the nation's journalists, but to its people."
- The White House Correspondents' Association called the yanking of Acosta's pass "out of line" and "unacceptable." "We urge the White House to immediately reverse this weak and misguided action," the association added.
- The White House News Photographers Association's president Whitney Shefte issued a statement expressing outrage that Sanders "may have shared a manipulated video." "As visual journalists, we know that manipulating images is manipulating truth," Shefte said. "It's deceptive, dangerous and unethical.
- Hallie Jackson, of NBC, wrote on Twitter that the press corps "should stand up against this."
- Peter Baker, of The New York Times tweeted, "This is something I've never seen since I started covering the White House in 1996." Baker wrote that he believes Trump called on Acosta at the presser because "he wants the confrontation."
- Elisabeth Bumiller, the Washington bureau chief of The Times, said, "The president should not pick and choose who covers him, and he should certainly not force out a representative of one of the country's leading news organizations."
- Even Chuck Ross of The Daily Caller, a website that harshly criticizes CNN, stood up for Acosta. "Plenty to criticize Acosta about," Ross wrote, "but he did not 'place his hands' on the intern. It's ridiculous for anyone to suggest he did."
These are the 6 defendants named in the lawsuit
From CNN's Brian Stelter
CNN is filing a lawsuit against President Trump and several of his aides, seeking the immediate restoration of chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta's access to the White House.
There are six defendants:
- President Trump
- Chief of staff John Kelly
- Press secretary Sarah Sanders
- Deputy chief of staff for communications Bill Shine
- Secret Service director Joseph Clancy
- The Secret Service officer who took Acosta's hard pass away last Wednesday (The officer is identified as John Doe in the suit, pending his identification)
The six defendants are all named because of their roles in enforcing and announcing Acosta's suspension.
Both CNN and Acosta are plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
CNN announces lawsuit, says "this could have happened to anyone"
CNN filed a lawsuit against the Trump Administration this morning in DC District Court. It demands the return of the White House credentials of CNN’s Chief White House correspondent, Jim Acosta.
The wrongful revocation of these credentials violates CNN and Acosta’s First Amendment rights of freedom of the press, and their Fifth Amendment rights to due process.
We have asked this court for an immediate restraining order requiring the pass be returned to Jim, and will seek permanent relief as part of this process. While the suit is specific to CNN and Acosta, this could have happened to anyone.
If left unchallenged, the actions of the White House would create a dangerous chilling effect for any journalist who covers our elected officials.
The full complaint is available here.
Watch more:
