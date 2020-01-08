Carlos Ghosn will hold a press conference: Live updates
Carlos Ghosn speaks out
The former Nissan chairman is expected to speak to reporters in Beirut on Wednesday at 8 am ET — his first major public appearance since his stunning escape from Japan last week.
Ghosn was first arrested in Tokyo more than a year ago, and had been awaiting trial there on charges of financial wrongdoing, including allegations that he understated his income for years and funneled $5 million of Nissan's money to a car dealership he controlled.
He has repeatedly denied the charges, and has already used his new found freedom to slam Japan's "rigged" criminal justice system.
I am now in Lebanon and will no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied, in flagrant disregard of Japan's legal obligations under international law and treaties it is bound to uphold. I have not fled justice – I have escaped injustice and political persecution," he said in a statement last week.
Now Ghosn is widely expected to further rail on the country's court system and dish details on what he has claimed was a plot to oust him from the automotive empire he had built between Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi Motors.
Japan has also issued an arrest warrant for Carole Ghosn
Japanese prosecutors said Tuesday that they have issued an arrest warrant for Carole Ghosn, adding another dramatic twist to the case involving her husband.
Authorities obtained the warrant against Carole Ghosn for allegedly giving false testimony during a court hearing last April, according to a statement from the Tokyo prosecutor's office.
Carole Ghosn is in Lebanon with her husband, according to CNN affiliate TV Asahi. He has denied reports that his family members were involved in helping him flee from Tokyo last week.
A friend of the family said Carole Ghosn had never been arrested or charged, and accused Japanese authorities of "trying to intimidate an innocent woman."
Ghosn's attacks could bruise 'Brand Japan'
Carlos Ghosn has promised to communicate "freely" with journalists about his plight, and he has already been railing on Japan's justice system.
One expert recently told CNN Business that Ghosn's attacks on Japanese courts and on Nissan could scare off corporate Japan from wanting to deal with any foreigners at all.
"Brand Japan is going to suffer a great deal," said Jeffrey Kingston, director of Asian Studies at Temple University Japan. "His case is certainly a major black eye for the Japanese judicial system."
Kingston said that Japanese companies following the Ghosn debacle and mulling hiring foreign executives could find that "the risk is too high." He added that potential candidates are also likely to think twice, fearing that they could become the next Ghosn.
How did Carlos Ghosn escape?
Carlos Ghosn wasted no time attacking the Japanese justice system after he fled the country last week, but he has remained tight-lipped about the circumstances behind his escape.
There has been plenty of speculation, and several media outlets have floated theories about how he left Japan. CNN Business has been unable to confirm details of the escape.
The governor of Istanbul, though, said last week that Turkish police had detained seven people in connection with an investigation into Ghosn's "illegal escape" from Japan. Anadolu news agency said that Ghosn traveled via the city's Ataturk airport.
Flight tracker Flightradar24 showed a private jet flying from Osaka, Japan, to Istanbul and then another continuing to Lebanon at the time Ghosn is said to have arrived in the country.
Then on Friday, the Turkish company MNG Jet, which charters private planes, said a rogue employee aided with Ghosn's escape. The company said that two of its jets were used "illegally" to transport Ghosn without the knowledge of company management, and added that it has filed a criminal complaint.