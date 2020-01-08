The former Nissan chairman is expected to speak to reporters in Beirut on Wednesday at 8 am ET — his first major public appearance since his stunning escape from Japan last week.

Ghosn was first arrested in Tokyo more than a year ago, and had been awaiting trial there on charges of financial wrongdoing, including allegations that he understated his income for years and funneled $5 million of Nissan's money to a car dealership he controlled.

He has repeatedly denied the charges, and has already used his new found freedom to slam Japan's "rigged" criminal justice system.

I am now in Lebanon and will no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied, in flagrant disregard of Japan's legal obligations under international law and treaties it is bound to uphold. I have not fled justice – I have escaped injustice and political persecution ," he said in a statement last week.

Now Ghosn is widely expected to further rail on the country's court system and dish details on what he has claimed was a plot to oust him from the automotive empire he had built between Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi Motors.