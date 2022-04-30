Warren Buffet, left, and Charlie Munger on capitalist cards offered during a shareholders shopping day ahead of the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, on Friday, April 29. (Dan Brouillette/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Live from Nebraska...it's Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger!

Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B) eagerly awaited annual shareholder meeting kicks off Saturday morning from the CHI Health Center in Omaha. It's the first meeting with shareholders in attendance since 2019.

It should be a victory lap for Buffett and vice chairman Munger. Shares of Berkshire Hathaway are up more than 10% this year and not far from a record high. So Berkshire is easily beating the market. The S&P 500 is down nearly 10%.

Buffett and Munger have a lot to gloat about. Top Berkshire holdings such as Coca-Cola (KO) and Kraft Heinz (KHC) are also thriving. The two food and beverage giants recently reported strong earnings and their stocks have soared this year.