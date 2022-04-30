Audio
Live Updates

Live updates: Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting

By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business

Updated 7:31 a.m. ET, April 30, 2022
2 min ago

Woodstock for Capitalists is back in Omaha!

From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica

Warren Buffet, left, and Charlie Munger on capitalist cards offered during a shareholders shopping day ahead of the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, on Friday, April 29.
Warren Buffet, left, and Charlie Munger on capitalist cards offered during a shareholders shopping day ahead of the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, on Friday, April 29. (Dan Brouillette/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Live from Nebraska...it's Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger!

Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B) eagerly awaited annual shareholder meeting kicks off Saturday morning from the CHI Health Center in Omaha. It's the first meeting with shareholders in attendance since 2019.

It should be a victory lap for Buffett and vice chairman Munger. Shares of Berkshire Hathaway are up more than 10% this year and not far from a record high. So Berkshire is easily beating the market. The S&P 500 is down nearly 10%.

Buffett and Munger have a lot to gloat about. Top Berkshire holdings such as Coca-Cola (KO) and Kraft Heinz (KHC) are also thriving. The two food and beverage giants recently reported strong earnings and their stocks have soared this year.

2 min ago

CEO of Berkshire-owned sneaker company Brooks is optimistic despite inflation

From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica

Berkshire Hathaway owns a lot of consumer businesses. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that inflation is a concern for Warren Buffett's conglomerate. Jim Weber, CEO of Berkshire-owned running shoe and apparel maker, Brooks, said the company was hit by supply chain concerns in 2021. That led to a slight deceleration in sales.

Now Brooks is also dealing with higher costs of commodities and other raw materials, like rubber and plastic.

"We raised prices selectively where we thought we could," Weber said, adding that higher energy expenses might be a permanent issue that will impact shipping costs.

But despite these challenges, Weber said sales were still strong in 2021 and that revenue growth should also be healthy in 2022. Brooks reported annual revenue of more than $1 billion last year, a record for the company.

2 min ago

Berkshire analyst hopes Buffett talks about his future

From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica

Warren Buffett is 91 years old. And he has already named Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman Greg Abel as his eventual successor. But one analyst said he does not think Buffett is considering stepping aside any time soon.

"I've seen some questions about how long Warren Buffett is planning to stick around. But I don't see him as the type of guy to walk away," said Greggory Warren, financial services sector strategist with Morningstar, at the Berkshire Hathaway meeting in Omaha on Friday. "I don't see him ever retiring. He loves what he does."

"But it would be nice to have some clarity," Warren said, adding that Berkshire stock would likely come under short-term pressure once Buffett either decides to retire or passes away.

1 min ago

Berkshire betting on old tech and oil

From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica

Storage tanks at the Chevron Products Company El Segundo Refinery are shown in January 24, 2022 in Manhattan Beach, California. 
Storage tanks at the Chevron Products Company El Segundo Refinery are shown in January 24, 2022 in Manhattan Beach, California.  (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images)

It's no secret that Buffett loves megacap stocks. Apple (AAPL), the world's most valuable company, is Berkshire Hathaway's top holding. Buffett's conglomerate also has a big stake in another top Dow component: energy giant Chevron (CVX).

But Buffett has been doubling down on his bets on legacy tech and the oil patch as of late.

Berkshire disclosed a big stake in printer and PC maker HP (HPQ) earlier this month. It also has been busy building its position in oil giant Occidental Petroleum (OXY)...even as fellow billionaire Carl Icahn has sold that stock.

1 min ago

What will Berkshire do with its $147 billion in cash?

From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica

Warren Buffett during the 2019 annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska.
Warren Buffett during the 2019 annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. (Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)

Buffett keeps talking about wanting to do an "elephant-sized" deal. But Berkshire Hathaway can afford to buy plenty of elephants with its nearly $147 billion in cash on its balance sheet.

The company hasn't done a truly huge deal since completing its $37 billion acquisition of aerospace equipment company Precision Castparts in 2016. But Buffett said last year that the deal was “a mistake.”

Berkshire was forced to take an $11 billion writedown on Precision Castparts. Buffett said in the company’s 2021 annual letter to shareholders that the “ugly” writedown had a simple explanation.

“I paid too much for the company,” he said. “My miscalculation was laid bare by adverse developments throughout the aerospace industry.”

So even though Berkshire has a lot of cash on hand, it's understandable why Buffett may be wary of doing another major acquisition. The company did recently announce plans to buy insurer Alleghany (Y) for $11.6 billion.

1 min ago

No questions about who will succeed Buffett

From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica

Greg Abel, current chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, center, during a shareholders shopping day ahead of the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, on Friday, April 29.
Greg Abel, current chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, center, during a shareholders shopping day ahead of the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, on Friday, April 29. (Dan Brouillette/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Warren Buffett isn't showing any signs of slowing down at the age of 91. (He turns 92 in August.) But the Oracle of Omaha can't run Berkshire Hathaway forever. That's why previous annual meetings have often featured questions about succession planning.

There is no need for that this year though. Buffett announced last year that vice chairman Greg Abel, who oversees Berkshire's energy, consumer and other non-insurance businesses, will eventually take over as Berkshire CEO.

Abel will join Buffett and fellow vice chairmen Charlie Munger and Ajit Jain from the stage on Saturday to field questions from Berkshire investors.