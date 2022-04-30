Chevron is now one of Berkshire's "big four" investments

Oil giant Chevron (CVX) is now one of Berkshire Hathaway's largest holdings.
Berkshire disclosed in a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission Saturday that approximately two-thirds of the fair value of Berkshire's nearly $388 billion portfolio was in four companies -- and Chevron is one of them. The stock made up $25.9 billion of the portfolio, up from about $6 billion at the end of the fourth quarter.
The remaining top three investments are Apple (AAPL), which accounts for a whopping $159.1 billion of Berkshire's stock bets, Bank of America (BAC) and American Express (AXP). The latter two account for $42.6 billion and $28.4 billion, respectively.