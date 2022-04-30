Chevron is now one of Berkshire's "big four" investments

Sure, most Berkshire Hathaway investors who attend the company's annual meeting to hear the wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger are fans of value stocks. But shareholders also love good bargains on Berkshire merchandise.

Berkshire's Fruit of the Loom booth, which sells the popular Berkshire briefs, was packed on Friday night.

The Oriental Trading booth was also a popular spot. I wasn't the only one who purchased these lucky ducks.

And at a time where the price of just about everything is skyrocketing higher, it's nice to see that there is still one super (and tasty) bargain.