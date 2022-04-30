Berkshire profits fell in the first quarter

Berkshire Hathaway may be beating the broader market this year. But Warren Buffett's conglomerate just reported a big drop in earnings for the first quarter, due to a slowdown in in its massive insurance business.

Berkshire said Saturday that its net income was $5.46 billion, down more than 50% from $11.71 billion a year ago.

But operating earnings, the method that Buffett prefers to look at since it backs out investment gains and losses, were up slightly to just over $7 billion. Berkshire was helped by solid increases in revenue at its railroad, energy and utilities businesses.

The company also put a large dent into its cash pile during the quarter following some big investments and acquisitions, including stakes in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and HP (HPQ), as well as the purchase of insurer Alleghany. Berkshire ended the first three months of 2022 with about $106.3 billion in cash, down from nearly $147 billion at the end of 2021.