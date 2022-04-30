No questions about who will succeed Buffett

Greg Abel, current chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, center, during a shareholders shopping day ahead of the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, on Friday, April 29. (Dan Brouillette/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Warren Buffett isn't showing any signs of slowing down at the age of 91. (He turns 92 in August.) But the Oracle of Omaha can't run Berkshire Hathaway forever. That's why previous annual meetings have often featured questions about succession planning.

There is no need for that this year though. Buffett announced last year that vice chairman Greg Abel, who oversees Berkshire's energy, consumer and other non-insurance businesses, will eventually take over as Berkshire CEO.

Abel will join Buffett and fellow vice chairmen Charlie Munger and Ajit Jain from the stage on Saturday to field questions from Berkshire investors.