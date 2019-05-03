Berkshire Hathaway's (BRKB) annual shareholder meeting takes place in a giant arena in Omaha. CNN Business' Paul La Monica is in the exhibit hall, where investors and fans alike can see products from dozens of Berkshire-owned companies, like Coca-Cola (KO) and Duracell.

Here's what it's like on the ground:

Berkshire owns nearly 27% of Kraft Heinz (KHC). The stock has plunged nearly 20% this year.

Coca-Cola is one of Buffett's favorite stocks.

Berkshire Hathaway bought the battery company in 2014.