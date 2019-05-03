What's happening at Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting 2019Paul R. La Monica
Who will run Berkshire when Buffett is no longer around?
From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica
It's a question that needs to be answered. How do you replace the irreplaceable?
Warren Buffet is 88 and won't be the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) forever. Vice chairman Charlie Munger is 95. Someone younger will need to take over.
Odds are, the duties will be split by four top Berkshire executives:
- Greg Abel, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company
- Ajit Jain, Berkshire Hathaway's insurance chief
- Ted Weschler and Todd Combs, Berkshire Hathaway's top investment managers
For what it's worth, few expect any major changes at Berkshire after Buffett retires or passes away. All of the heads of insurance businesses now report to Jain and the non-insurance execs report to Abel.
Both Jim Weber, the CEO of Berkshire running shoe subsidiary Brooks, and Dan Calkins, the new CEO of paint giant Benjamin Moore, told me at the shareholder meeting Friday that reporting to Abel isn't too different than having Buffett as a boss.
Abel lets his managers run their business with little interference, but he's there for them as a sounding board for key decisions. They both said that Abel is a big proponent of the "decentralized" approach Buffett is known for when running his businesses.
That means Berkshire Hathaway's corporate culture should live on even after Buffett is gone.
On the ground at the 'Woodstock for Capitalists'
From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica
Berkshire Hathaway's (BRKB) annual shareholder meeting takes place in a giant arena in Omaha. CNN Business' Paul La Monica is in the exhibit hall, where investors and fans alike can see products from dozens of Berkshire-owned companies, like Coca-Cola (KO) and Duracell.
Here's what it's like on the ground:
Berkshire owns nearly 27% of Kraft Heinz (KHC). The stock has plunged nearly 20% this year.
Coca-Cola is one of Buffett's favorite stocks.
Berkshire Hathaway bought the battery company in 2014.
Greetings from Omaha!
From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica
Tens of thousands have descended on this Nebraska city to watch Warren Buffett talk about the market and economy at the Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) annual shareholder meeting Saturday.
Here are some of the likely talking points for Buffett and Berkshire vice chairman Charlie Munger.
- Amazon (AMZN): Buffett just revealed that Berkshire bought some shares after shunning it for two decades
- Apple (AAPL): It’s now Berkshire’s top holding.
- Kraft Heinz (KHC): Does the Oracle Of Omaha think the struggling company can turn things around?
- Wells Fargo (WFC): Who does Buffett think the bank should hire to fix its fake accounts mess?
Berkshire Hathaway is lagging the market. Will Buffett's fans care?
From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica
Has Warren Buffett lost his magic touch?
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway's (BRKB) has lagged the broader market this year. The stock is up just 7% in 2019, compared to a nearly 18% gain for the S&P 500.
Several of Buffett's favorite stocks — most notably Wells Fargo (WFC) and Coca-Cola (KO) — have underperformed. Another top pick, Kraft Heinz (KHC), has been an outright disaster, plunging more than 20% this year.
Buffett and Berkshire vice chair Charlie Munger will probably face questions from investors about those struggling stocks, possible Berkshire acquisitions and succession plans at the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholder meeting in Omaha this weekend.
Berkshire Hathaway buys Amazon shares
From CNN Business' Sherisse Pham
Warren Buffett revealed on Thursday that Berkshire Hathaway(BRKB) has been buying Amazon shares.
The exact amount will be disclosed in Berkshire's quarterly report to the Securities and Exchange Commission that's filed later this month.
Buffett is well-known for not being the biggest fan of tech stocks.
But he has made no secret of his admiration for Amazon (AMZN) and Jeff Bezos, repeatedly praising the e-commerce company and its chief executive during past Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholder meetings.
Buffett wants to invest in Britain. Is that smart?
From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz
Warren Buffett has said he's ready to invest in Britain. Even for the legendary investor, that could be a tough bet.
Buffett's record in the United Kingdom is spotty.
He's referred to his investment in supermarket chain Tesco (TSCDF) as a "big mistake." And an attempt by Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB)-backed Kraft Heinz to buy Unilever in 2017 collapsed after the consumer goods giant said it wasn't interested.
Still, Buffett has made it clear that he's eager to plow some of Berkshire's cash into a huge deal, and that Britain remains on the table.
Who does Buffett like for 2020?
From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica
Warren Buffett hasn't been shy about politics.
He publicly backed Hillary Clinton in 2016 and has been critical of some of President Donald Trump's tax cuts even though Berkshire Hathaway has benefited from them.
Buffett told CNBC in February that he'd back fellow billionaire Michael Bloomberg if he ran for president.
He also said he thought it would be a bad idea for former Starbucks (SBUX) CEO Howard Schultz to run as a third-party candidate. Bloomberg said in March that he has ruled out a run. Schultz has said he is "seriously thinking" about it.
So would Buffett want to throw his support — and some of his nearly $90 billion in net worth — behind another candidate? Maybe former vice president and Democratic front runner Joe Biden?
It's not too soon to ask. But don't be surprised if Buffett doesn't want to tip his hand just yet.
Buffett wants to make an 'elephant'-sized acquisition
From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica
Warren Buffett said recently he's looking for an "elephant" of a deal to help Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio fly higher.
The Oracle of Omaha wrote in his latest annual shareholder letter in February that he's itching to make a sizable acquisition.
Buffett conceded that the likelihood of an imminent deal is remote because the stock market rally has made most takeover targets prohibitively expensive.
"Prices are sky-high for businesses possessing decent long-term prospects," he wrote, adding that this "disappointing reality" will likely mean that Berkshire will add to its pile of cash.