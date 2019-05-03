It's a question that needs to be answered. How do you replace the irreplaceable?

Warren Buffet is 88 and won't be the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) forever. Vice chairman Charlie Munger is 95 . Someone younger will need to take over.

Odds are, the duties will be split by four top Berkshire executives:

Greg Abel , CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company

Ajit Jain , Berkshire Hathaway's insurance chief

, Berkshire Hathaway's insurance chief Ted Weschler and Todd Combs, Berkshire Hathaway's top investment managers

For what it's worth, few expect any major changes at Berkshire after Buffett retires or passes away. All of the heads of insurance businesses now report to Jain and the non-insurance execs report to Abel.

Both Jim Weber, the CEO of Berkshire running shoe subsidiary Brooks, and Dan Calkins, the new CEO of paint giant Benjamin Moore, told me at the shareholder meeting Friday that reporting to Abel isn't too different than having Buffett as a boss.

Abel lets his managers run their business with little interference, but he's there for them as a sounding board for key decisions. They both said that Abel is a big proponent of the "decentralized" approach Buffett is known for when running his businesses.

That means Berkshire Hathaway's corporate culture should live on even after Buffett is gone.