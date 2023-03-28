Audio
10 min ago

This is why SVB imploded, says top Fed official

From CNN's Matt Egan

Silicon Valley Bank imploded due to mismanagement and a sudden panic among depositors, a top Federal Reserve official plans to tell lawmakers at a hearing on Tuesday.

In prepared testimony released on Monday, Michael Barr, the Fed's vice chair for supervision, details how SVB leadership failed to effectively manage interest rate and liquidity risk.

"SVB's failure is a textbook case of mismanagement," Barr says in testimony to be delivered before the Senate Banking Committee.

The Fed official points out that SVB's belated effort to fix its balance sheet only made matters worse.

"The bank waited too long to address its problems and, ironically, the overdue actions it finally took to strengthen its balance sheet sparked the uninsured depositor run that led to the bank's failure," said Barr, adding that there was "inadequate" risk management and internal controls.

Depositors yanked $42 billion from SVB on March 9 alone in a bank run, a panic that appeared to be fueled in part by venture capitalists urging tech startups to pull their funds.

"Social media saw a surge in talk about a run, and uninsured depositors acted quickly to flee," said Barr.

In his testimony, Barr discloses that near the end of 2021, bank supervisors found "deficiencies" in the bank's liquidity risk management. That resulted in six supervisory findings linked to SVB's liquidity stress testing, contingency funding and liquidity risk management.

Then, in May 2022, supervisors issued three findings related to "ineffective" board oversight, risk management weaknesses and internal audit function lapses, Barr said. Bank supervisors took further steps last year that show regulators were aware of problems at SVB.

Barr's testimony indicates the Fed's review will examine how the 2018 rollback of Dodd-Frank may have contributed to SVB's failure. That rollback, under then-President Donald Trump, allowed SVB to avoid tougher stress testing and rules on liquidity, funding, leverage and capital.

Barr said the Fed will weigh whether the applying those tougher rules to SVB would have helped the bank manage the risks that led to its failure.

Looking ahead, Barr said the recent events have underscored how regulators must enhance rules applying to banks and study banking has been changed by social media, customer behavior, rapid growth and other developments.

15 min ago

Speed of SVB collapse took Bank of England Governor by surprise, but UK banking system in a “strong position.”

From CNN’s Livvy Doherty in London 

The speed at which Silicon Valley Bank collapsed took Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey by surprise, he told a hearing in UK Parliament on Tuesday. 

“In my experience, which goes back 30 years now, it’s probably the fastest passage from health to death since Barings. Barings was a sort of Friday to Sunday thing, and this was pretty similar," he said during the hearing about the rescue of SVB UK.

Barings Bank collapsed in 1995 after $1.3 billion was lost by a single rogue trader Nick Leeson. 

In spite of the speed of the collapse of SVB UK and its US parent, Bailey said “the UK banking system is in a strong position both capital and liquidity wise.”

The banking chief said the markets were “trying to find points of weakness at the moment” but he is confident the UK is not in same place it was during the financial crash of 2008.

Bailey said it’s a “very different place to that, but we have to be very vigilant… We are in a period of very high, frankly, tension and alertness.”

23 min ago

Stocks mixed ahead of bank regulator hearings

From CNN's David Goldman

Stocks: US stock futures were lower ahead of the first of two days of hearings on the banking crisis on Capitol Hill. Investors will be watching closely for hints about where regulation could expand. Dow futures were down 30 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures were down 0.2%. Nasdaq Composite futures were 0.3% lower. European markets were higher, and Asian markets were up for the most part.  

Fear & Greed Index: 36 = Fear 

Oil & gas: US oil prices were up 0.5% to $73 a barrel. Average US gas prices held steady at $3.44 a gallon. 

26 min ago

Banking chaos could break the strong job market

The job market has remained strong even as the Federal Reserve has spent a full year attempting to cool off the economy by raising interest rates. But economists think that the recent banking turmoil may be what finally raises unemployment.

Tech giants like Google, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft have all conducted large layoffs this year. Accenture announced it would slash 19,000 jobs worldwide this month and Disney has begun laying off 7,000 people.

Even with those big job cuts, the labor market in the United States remains white hot. US unemployment is near a five-decade low. The recent spate of layoffs, particularly in tech, have largely been shrugged off as companies' adjusting their headcount after overhiring during the pandemic-era boom.

But the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and the ensuing banking meltdown have led some financial institutions to tighten their standards and issue fewer loans. Worries about maintaining enough cash through the downturn, closer scrutiny by regulators and interest rate hikes by the Fed have led to regional banks in particular to pull back on lending — a trend that may continue. 

Economists believe that as loans dry up, so will jobs.

"Community and regional banks are the backbone of the real economy, and tighter lending will lead to slower overall economic activity and higher unemployment," said Joe Brusuelas, principal and chief economist for RSM in a recent note.

Read more

27 min ago

Bank of England governor says bank runs are quicker in the age of social media

Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, during the Bank of England Monetary Policy Report Press Conference, on February 2 in London, England. 
Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, during the Bank of England Monetary Policy Report Press Conference, on February 2 in London, England.  (Yui Mok/Pool/Getty Images)

Regulators need to learn that bank runs happen more quickly in the age of social media, said Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey.

The "speed at which runs can take place" mean that recent bank failures have not been like Northern Rock, Bailey said on Monday, referring to the collapse in 2007 of the UK's fifth-largest lender.

“This is very different from the Northern Rock-style queue outside the branch type thing,” he told an audience at the London School of Economics.

His comments echoed those of Congressman Patrick McHenry, chairman of the US House Financial Services Committee, who said earlier this month that Silicon Valley Bank's collapse was “the first Twitter-fueled bank run.”

28 min ago

What to expect from the bank hearings 

The Capitol is seen through a doorway in the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., on March 15, 2023.
The Capitol is seen through a doorway in the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., on March 15, 2023. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Tuesday's hearing, along with the one set for Wednesday before the House Financial Services Committee, is likely to be the first of many covering the events that spiraled into a banking crisis. 

What lawmakers are saying: Elected officials want a review of what happened at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, as well as stricter regulations to prevent it from happening again. A key theme will likely be: Why didn't anyone see the collapses coming? Or, perhaps, did anyone see it coming?

What's happened so far: The government has already set the wheels in motion for delving into the factors that contributed to the banks' collapse. The Federal Reserve Board on March 13 said that Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr is spearheading a review of Silicon Valley Bank, with the report set for public release by May 1.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met last week with financial regulators as part of the Financial Stability Oversight Council, which was founded in 2010 as part of the Dodd-Frank law as a watchdog for the financial system.

In the days that followed SVB's collapse, the nation's biggest banks intervened to rescue First Republic after its shares plunged. When the fear spread to Credit Suisse, the Swiss government and rival bank UBS stepped in to save the embattled lender.

What to expect: It's unclear what will come of the hearings on SVB and Signature Bank. 

A trail of clues suggest that the banks' demise didn't come out of the blue, and that SVB's lightning-fast growth, clientele of tech start-ups and a vacant chief risk officer position are key factors.

Depending on who's called to testify during the hearings to come, some might have to answer how they missed these red flags.

28 min ago

Seemingly contradictory statements continue to baffle markets

Janet Yellen (left) and Jerome Powell (right).
Janet Yellen (left) and Jerome Powell (right). (Jose Luis Magana/AP/Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images)

The US economy's most prominent leaders gave seemingly contradictory statements on the health of the banking sector last week.

Fresh off of the Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday to hike interest rates by a quarter point, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in the central bank's post-meeting press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET that "all depositors' savings are safe."

But elsewhere in Washington, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testified on the same day (and at the very same time) before a Congressional committee that she wasn't considering a guarantee of all deposits.

A day later, Yellen said in something of a reversal that the federal government is ready to take more action to stop bank contagion if necessary to curb systemic risk.

The apparent disconnect baffled Wall Street investors, who for weeks have been searching for clues about the state of the banking sector and what the crisis means for the Fed in its fight against inflation.

"It kind of reeks of a lack of leadership from the people we need leadership from," says Matthew Tuttle, CEO and CIO of Tuttle Capital Management. "They've got to get their story straight."