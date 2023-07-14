The Nasdaq-100 index, which comprises 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the exchange, is getting a facelift this month.

That's because just seven companies currently account for roughly 51% of the index.

Those top seven stocks, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla, dubbed by some the Magnificent Seven, have skyrocketed this year on artificial intelligence buzz.

They have also driven the lion's share of the market's rally this year, although that run has widened in recent weeks to include a more diverse basket of stocks.

The huge gains mean that these big tech stocks have become bloated in some indexes, which are often weighted by market capitalization. That can pose a problem to investors, since it leaves the market vulnerable to large swings driven by just a handful of companies.

So the tech-heavy index will undergo a "special rebalance," which will "address overconcentration in the index by redistributing the weights," Nasdaq said in a press release.

Nasdaq won't remove or add any stocks to the index during this rebalance, according to the release.