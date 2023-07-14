Market updates as second-quarter earnings season kicks off
From CNN's Nicole Goodkind, Krystal Hur and Elisabeth Buchwald
Updated 7:03 a.m. ET, July 14, 2023
6 Posts
Sort by
1 min ago
BlackRock reports over 20% increase in second-quarter earnings from prior year
BlackRock on Friday beat earnings expectations for its latest quarter.
The world's largest asset manager, with $9.4 trillion, reported second-quarter diluted earnings of $9.06 per share, or $9.28 adjusted, compared to expectations of $8.52 per share, according to FactSet.
The company reported revenue of about $4.5 billion, falling slightly below expectations.
35 min ago
Wall Street takes a breath ahead of earnings
After four straight days of gains, stock futures started the day slightly lower on Friday, ahead of second-quarter earnings from America's biggest names in banking.
Markets closed higher on Thursday as investors cheered a cooler-than-expected Producer Price Index report for June that showed wholesale inflation continued its yearlong slowdown last month, rising by just 0.1% for the 12 months ended in June.
That came after the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 reached their highest levels this year on Wednesday, after encouraging Consumer Price Index data for June.
Market watchers are expecting downbeat earnings, with a projected decline of 7.6% for companies listed on the S&P 500, compared to the prior year, according to FactSet.
35 min ago
The Nasdaq-100 index is getting a fresh look
The Nasdaq-100 index, which comprises 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the exchange, is getting a facelift this month.
That's because just seven companies currently account for roughly 51% of the index.
Those top seven stocks, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla, dubbed by some the Magnificent Seven, have skyrocketed this year on artificial intelligence buzz.
They have also driven the lion's share of the market's rally this year, although that run has widened in recent weeks to include a more diverse basket of stocks.
The huge gains mean that these big tech stocks have become bloated in some indexes, which are often weighted by market capitalization. That can pose a problem to investors, since it leaves the market vulnerable to large swings driven by just a handful of companies.
So the tech-heavy index will undergo a "special rebalance," which will "address overconcentration in the index by redistributing the weights," Nasdaq said in a press release.
Nasdaq won't remove or add any stocks to the index during this rebalance, according to the release.
35 min ago
What to expect from bank earnings
The second-quarter earnings season kicks off on Friday with results from big banks including JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and BlackRock.
While big banks reported mostly solid results for the first quarter after the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, investors will be watching for insights into how much credit conditions have tightened and the impact that this has had on the economy.
The health of American consumers, who have spent robustly despite persistent inflation and the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, will also be a key focus.
Analysts have a low bar for second-quarter earnings results. The projected earnings decline for companies listed in the S&P 500 is roughly 7.6% compared to the prior year, according to FactSet.
That would be the third consecutive quarter of declines and the largest earnings decline reported by the broad-based index since a roughly 32% loss during the second quarter of 2020.
Big banks aren't excluded from those low expectations.
"We believe Q2 2023 has been challenging for most banks, with worries about rising rates curtailing loan demand, rising credit loan risk exposure, and uncertainties on bank policy and regulation following the three bank failures in March," wrote Kenneth Leon, director of equity research at CFRA, in a research note.
35 min ago
Key US inflation gauge cooled last month to the lowest level in nearly three years
Wholesale inflation continued its yearlong slowdown last month, rising by just 0.1% for the 12 months ended in June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Producer Price Index released Thursday.
The PPI index, a key inflation gauge that tracks the average change in prices that businesses pay to suppliers, has cooled significantly since peaking at 11.2% in June 2022 and has now declined for 12 consecutive months. Annual producer price inflation is at its lowest level since August 2020, BLS data shows.
On a monthly basis, prices increased by 0.1%.
Prices for services — which increased 0.2% from May — were the primary driver behind June’s slight increase.
PPI is a closely watched inflation gauge since it captures average price shifts before they reach consumers and is a proxy for potential price changes in stores.
While the PPI index doesn’t directly correlate into exactly what will come from the following month’s Consumer Price Index — a major inflation gauge that tracks price shifts for a basket of goods and services — it provides a look at whole economy inflation, minus rents, said Alex Pelle, Mizuho Securities US economist.
And that picture right now is looking pretty sharp.
“It’s definitely a good month for inflation,” Pelle told CNN. “You saw that in CPI, and now you’re seeing it in PPI.”
In June, inflation as measured by the CPI cooled to 3% annually, its lowest rate since March 2021, the BLS reported Wednesday.
35 min ago
Mortgage rates jump higher, closing in on 7%
US mortgage rates climbed higher this week, inching closer to 7% and reaching their highest level since November.
The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.96% in the week ending July 13, up from 6.81% the week before, according to data from Freddie Mac released Thursday. A year ago, the 30-year fixed-rate was 5.51%.
Mortgage rates have remained over 5% for all but one week during the past year and even went as high as 7.08%, last reached in November. Rates had been coming down and were under 6.5% for most of the spring.
“Incoming data suggest that inflation is softening, falling to its lowest annual rate in more than two years,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “However, increases in housing costs, which account for a large share of inflation, remain stubbornly high, mainly due to low inventory relative to demand.”