More than 74,000 AT&T customers reported outages on the digital service tracking site Downdetector.

The site records self-reported outages and is not meant to be a comprehensive number. But with people often wondering why they can't access a service or a network, it's a quick and dirty tool for customers to determine whether a service is down or if it's just them.

The Downdetector service is powered by Ookla, a network insights brand that performs speed and performance metrics for customers.

Downdetector offers “real-time status information for over 12,000 services across 47 websites representing 47 countries,” the company's website says.