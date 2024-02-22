Audio
1 min ago

What is Downdetector?

From CNN's David Goldman

More than 74,000 AT&T customers reported outages on the digital service tracking site Downdetector.

The site records self-reported outages and is not meant to be a comprehensive number. But with people often wondering why they can't access a service or a network, it's a quick and dirty tool for customers to determine whether a service is down or if it's just them.

The Downdetector service is powered by Ookla, a network insights brand that performs speed and performance metrics for customers.

Downdetector offers “real-time status information for over 12,000 services across 47 websites representing 47 countries,” the company's website says.

1 min ago

AT&T says its first responder network remains operational

From CNN's David Goldman

An AT&T spokesperson said the company's FirstNet network has remained operational throughout the nationwide outage of the carrier's commercial network.

FirstNet provides coverage for first responders and is advertised as a more robust network than the AT&T commercial network. It uses a mix of its own infrastructure plus AT&T's broader network.

The customers include police and fire departments, as well as first responders during natural disasters.

22 min ago

Why AT&T went down

From CNN's Melissa Alonso and Brian Fung

AT&T has encountered sporadic outages over the past few days, including a temporary 911 outage in some parts of the southeastern United States. Although outages happen from time to time, nationwide, prolonged outages are exceedingly rare.

Although AT&T provided no official reason for the outage, the issue appears to be related to how cellular services hand off calls from one network to the next, a process known as peering, according to an industry source who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

There’s no indication that Thursday’s outage was the result of a cyberattack or other malicious activity, the industry source said.

Verizon believes the nationwide outage involving AT&T customers “is close to being resolved,” according to Richard Young, a Verizon spokesperson.

Carriers are notoriously mum about why their networks go down. In the past, there have been construction accidents that have cut fiberoptic cables, incidents of sabotage or network updates filled with bugs that became difficult to roll back.

22 min ago

More than 73,000 AT&T customers reported outages

From CNN's Melissa Alonso and Brian Fung

More than 73,000 AT&T customers reported outages on digital-service tracking site DownDetector. That’s not a comprehensive number: It tracks only self-reported outages. Although outage reports fell a bit in the 5 a.m. ET hour, they bounced back in the 7 a.m. ET hour and continue to surge.

AT&T acknowledged that it has a widespread outage but did not provide a reason for the system failure.

“Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. We are working urgently to restore service to them,” AT&T said in a statement. “We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored.”

The company said some parts of its network are beginning to recover but it did not have a timeframe for when its system would be fully restored. AT&T has been responding to customer complaints online, asking them to send direct messages to customer service.

What to do if you have no service: If you are an AT&T customer without access to phone, text or the internet, you can turn on Wi-Fi calling. If you have access to Wi-Fi, you should be able to call and send texts.

27 min ago

Verizon believes outage involving AT&T customers "close to being resolved"

From CNN’s Brian Fung

 

Verizon believes the nationwide outage involving AT&T customers "is close to being resolved," according to Richard Young, a Verizon spokesperson

Earlier on Thursday, Verizon said its network was operating normally, according to a statement.

“Some customers experienced issues this morning when calling or texting with customers served by another carrier. We are continuing to monitor the situation,” Verizon said.

26 min ago

Other providers are reporting some outage — but it's not as widespread as AT&T

From CNN's Melissa Alonso and Brian Fung

Although Verizon and T-Mobile customers reported some network outages, too, they appeared far less widespread.

T-Mobile and Verizon said their networks were unaffected by AT&T’s service outage and customers reporting outages may have been unable to reach customers who use AT&T.