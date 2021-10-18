Today's Apple event kicks off big week for tech product launches
From CNN Business' Samantha Murphy Kelly
Apple's event Monday is the first in what promises to be a busy week for tech product launches as companies push out new gadgets ahead of the holiday season.
On Tuesday, Google will unveil its Pixel 6 smartphone, which is expected to have an updated camera system, new metallic and pastel colors and could feature an in-house chip from Google, potentially taking a page out of Apple's playbook.
On Wednesday, Samsung is hosting a mysterious press event that the rumor mill didn't even see coming. Some rumors have suggested the Samsung could introduce the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition.
10 min ago
How to watch the Apple event
From CNN Business' Samantha Murphy Kelly
Apple's product launch event will once again be taking place virtually.
The event will stream on Apple's website as well as through the Apple TV app. It will also be broadcast on Apple's YouTube page.
21 min ago
Apple's latest product launch comes as the world faces supply chain concerns
By CNN Business' Samantha Murphy Kelly
Apple's latest products will launch amid ongoing concerns about global component shortages and logistics issues. Even Apple, which is known for having a sophisticated global supply chain to make its products, may not be totally immune.
The company confronted supply constraints earlier this year mainly impacting the iPad and Mac. It's now reportedly considering cutting its iPhone production goals for the year because of the chip shortage. (Apple declined to comment on the report.)
Some people who pre-ordered new iPhones last month complained on social media about longer than usual wait times. In an investor note last week, analysts with Goldman Sachs said: "We believe longer lead times could be as easily explained by constrained supply as by higher than expected demand."
On an earnings call in July, Apple CEO Tim Cook referenced supply constraints and said, "We'll do everything we can to mitigate whatever set of circumstances we're dealt."
Dan Ives, an analyst with Wedbush, said Apple's decision to push forward with new product launches this week speaks to "the company's confidence" in getting its devices "into customer hands by holiday season despite the doomsday supply chain skeptics."
38 min ago
Next-generation AirPods could be coming, too
By CNN Business' Samantha Murphy Kelly
While the centerpiece of the event is widely expected to be the MacBook, Apple may also show off its first update to AirPods in two years. Since its 2016 debut, the wireless earbuds have emerged as a surprise status symbol and a runaway hit for the company.
The third-generation AirPods will likely borrow some features from the more premium AirPods Pro line, including shorter stems and a case with longer-lasting battery life. (The entry-level version currently costs $159 and the Pro is $259.)
Because Apple has long leaned on offering tiers for products like its iPhones and Apple Watches — often referred to as the good, better, best model — it's possible the latest AirPods will come without active noise cancellation or spatial audio support so the Pro line can still differentiate itself. (Apple's over-the-ear headset, the AirPods Max, is its priciest option at $550).
51 min ago
Today's Apple event will be all about MacBooks
By CNN Business' Samantha Murphy Kelly
Apple is set to kick off its second product event of the season, barely a month after introducing its new iPhone 13 lineup.
At a virtual event on Monday, the company is expected to unveil two high-end MacBook Pro laptops — its first major design update to its MacBook Pro line in five years.
If the event's "Unleashed" tagline and the invitation's artwork — which features a hyperspace version of Apple's logo — are any indication, Apple will spend a good bit of time touting the MacBook Pro's speed and performance upgrades, thanks largely to its next-generation silicon chip. In 2020, the company switched to a powerful in-house M1 silicon chip for its computer lineup. Now its MacBook Pro line is expected to get the so-called M1X processor that'll likely be even faster and more efficient.
Size and memory variations options: The new laptops are said to come in two sizes — 14 inches and 16 inches — with more memory options
Display upgrades with thinner bezels
No more touch bar: The company is also expected to ditch one of the MacBook's most divisive features — the small rectangular OLED touchscreen that replaced the row of function keys at the top of the keyboard with text prediction and shortcuts.
Back to basics: Other MacBook Pro rumors include bringing back the HDMI port, SD card slot, and a MagSafe charger, the last of which was removed when Apple introduced the line to USB-C ports.