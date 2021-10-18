Container ships are anchored by the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles as they wait to offload on September 20, 2021 near Los Angeles, California.

Apple's latest products will launch amid ongoing concerns about global component shortages and logistics issues. Even Apple, which is known for having a sophisticated global supply chain to make its products, may not be totally immune.

The company confronted supply constraints earlier this year mainly impacting the iPad and Mac. It's now reportedly considering cutting its iPhone production goals for the year because of the chip shortage. (Apple declined to comment on the report.)

Some people who pre-ordered new iPhones last month complained on social media about longer than usual wait times. In an investor note last week, analysts with Goldman Sachs said: "We believe longer lead times could be as easily explained by constrained supply as by higher than expected demand."

On an earnings call in July, Apple CEO Tim Cook referenced supply constraints and said, "We'll do everything we can to mitigate whatever set of circumstances we're dealt."

Dan Ives, an analyst with Wedbush, said Apple's decision to push forward with new product launches this week speaks to "the company's confidence" in getting its devices "into customer hands by holiday season despite the doomsday supply chain skeptics."