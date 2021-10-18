Apple's first AirPods debuted in 2016.

While the centerpiece of the event is widely expected to be the MacBook, Apple may also show off its first update to AirPods in two years. Since its 2016 debut, the wireless earbuds have emerged as a surprise status symbol and a runaway hit for the company.

The third-generation AirPods will likely borrow some features from the more premium AirPods Pro line, including shorter stems and a case with longer-lasting battery life. (The entry-level version currently costs $159 and the Pro is $259.)

Because Apple has long leaned on offering tiers for products like its iPhones and Apple Watches — often referred to as the good, better, best model — it's possible the latest AirPods will come without active noise cancellation or spatial audio support so the Pro line can still differentiate itself. (Apple's over-the-ear headset, the AirPods Max, is its priciest option at $550).