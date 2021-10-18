Follow CNN Business
Apple MacBook event

1937 - 2021

Colin Powell dies

Live Updates

Apple expected to unveil new MacBooks

By Samantha Kelly, Aditi Sangal, Mike Hayes and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 12:08 p.m. ET, October 18, 2021
1 min ago

Next-generation AirPods could be coming, too

By CNN Business' Samantha Murphy Kelly

Apple's first AirPods debuted in 2016.
While the centerpiece of the event is widely expected to be the MacBook, Apple may also show off its first update to AirPods in two years. Since its 2016 debut, the wireless earbuds have emerged as a surprise status symbol and a runaway hit for the company.

The third-generation AirPods will likely borrow some features from the more premium AirPods Pro line, including shorter stems and a case with longer-lasting battery life. (The entry-level version currently costs $159 and the Pro is $259.)

Because Apple has long leaned on offering tiers for products like its iPhones and Apple Watches — often referred to as the good, better, best model — it's possible the latest AirPods will come without active noise cancellation or spatial audio support so the Pro line can still differentiate itself. (Apple's over-the-ear headset, the AirPods Max, is its priciest option at $550).

13 min ago

Today's Apple event will be all about MacBooks

By CNN Business' Samantha Murphy Kelly

An Apple MacBook Pro laptop on display in June 2019 in San Anselmo, California. 
Apple is set to kick off its second product event of the season, barely a month after introducing its new iPhone 13 lineup

At a virtual event on Monday, the company is expected to unveil two high-end MacBook Pro laptops — its first major design update to its MacBook Pro line in five years. 

If the event's "Unleashed" tagline and the invitation's artwork — which features a hyperspace version of Apple's logo — are any indication, Apple will spend a good bit of time touting the MacBook Pro's speed and performance upgrades, thanks largely to its next-generation silicon chip. In 2020, the company switched to a powerful in-house M1 silicon chip for its computer lineup. Now its MacBook Pro line is expected to get the so-called M1X processor that'll likely be even faster and more efficient.

Here are a few of the other key rumored features:

  • Size and memory variations options: The new laptops are said to come in two sizes — 14 inches and 16 inches — with more memory options
  • Display upgrades with thinner bezels
  • No more touch bar: The company is also expected to ditch one of the MacBook's most divisive features — the small rectangular OLED touchscreen that replaced the row of function keys at the top of the keyboard with text prediction and shortcuts.
  • Back to basics: Other MacBook Pro rumors include bringing back the HDMI port, SD card slot, and a MagSafe charger, the last of which was removed when Apple introduced the line to USB-C ports.
  • Longer-lasting battery life