Apple unveils new MacBooks

By Samantha Kelly, Aditi Sangal, Mike Hayes and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 3:25 p.m. ET, October 18, 2021
1 hr 12 min ago

Goodbye, Touch Bar

From CNN Business' Samantha Murphy Kelly

Apple is ditching its digital Touch Bar, a divisive feature that replaced the row of function keys at the top of the keyboard with text prediction and shortcuts.

"The physical keys replace the Touch Bar," the company said during its MacBook Pro presentation.

When the company introduced the feature in 2016, it aimed to revolutionize the keyboard. But its reception was mixed: some loved it, even more hated it. Now it is no longer.

1 min ago

The redesigned MacBook Pro will have a larger screen display

The MacBook Pro now has thinner bezels, meaning Apple pushed its screen display closer to its curved edges so its active area is greater than before. The company increased its pixel density to 7.7 million pixels on the 16-inch model -- the most that's ever been on a Mac notebook. Meanwhile, 14-inch model boasts 5.9 million pixels.

4 min ago

Apple shows off new MacBook Pro laptops

Apple announced a newly redesigned MacBook Pro that will be available in 16-inch and for the first time, a 14-inch model.

The new design is thinner, lighter and includes thermal capabilities with fans that move 50% more air. It features thinner bezels and improved displays with a higher refresh rate. Other improvements include longer-lasting batteries and an advanced front-facing camera that can take 1080p video.

The company is also bringing back the HDMI port, SD card slot, and a MagSafe charger, the last of which was removed when Apple introduced USB-C ports to the line.

5 min ago

Apple introduces two new chips: M1 Pro and M1 Max

Apple's in-house M chip line just got more powerful. The company introduced two new processors for its MacBooks that'll make them faster without compromising on battery life.

M1 Pro

The M1 Pro is the next chip in the M1 family for the MacBook. It has 32 GB memory and promises 72% higher performance than the M1 chip that currently powers MacBooks.

Video production and streaming are promised to get better with this chip.

M1 Max

Meanwhile, the M1 Max goes a step further than M1 Pro and offers 64GB memory. Apple said it's the largest chip it's ever built.

1 hr 54 min ago

Apple unveils third-generation AirPods

From CNN Business' Samantha Murphy Kelly

Apple showed off its third-generation AirPods, which borrows some of the best features from its higher-end AirPods Pro.

AirPods 3 comes with spatial audio, better sound quality -- providing a more powerful bass and crisp high frequency -- and is sweat and water resistant for workouts. It also comes with a new contour design and adaptive EQ -- a feature previously found on AirPods Pro. The wireless earbuds customize sound in real time by adjusting frequencies based on what your ear is hearing.

The latest model touts improved battery life, promising up to 6 hours of battery life -- and 5 minutes of charge time will get an hour of use. Apple is also adding MagSafe and wireless charging to the case.

AirPods 3, which are available for pre-order starting today, cost $179, while AirPods 2 is now $129. AirPods Pro will remain at $249 and its over-the0ear headphones, AirPods Max, cost $549.

5 min ago

HomePod mini will be available in new colors

New colors are coming to Apple's HomePod mini speaker.

In addition to black and white, HomePod mini will soon be available in orange, yellow and dark blue for $99, starting in November.

5 min ago

Apple Music will introduce a cheaper "Voice Plan"

The company introduced a voice plan within Apple Music. For about $5 each month, subscribers can ask Siri to pull up playlists, songs and radio stations. The voice-only option is cheaper than its existing plan $9.99/month and the Family Plan at $14.99/month.

The Apple Music Voice Plan will be available later this fall in 17 countries.

5 min ago

The Apple event is underway

Apple's second product launch event of the fall has started. This comes a month after it unveiled the new iPhone 13 lineup.

The company is expected to unveil two high-end MacBook Pro laptops, marking its first major design update in five years. Apple may also introduce the third-generation version of AirPods.

You can watch the event on Apple's website as well as through the Apple TV app. It will also be broadcast on Apple's YouTube page.

1 hr 54 min ago

Apple will likely announce a launch date for macOS Monterrey

From CNN Business' Samantha Murphy Kelly

Universal Control was teased during Apple's WWDC in June.
Apple teased new macOS Monterrey features for its Mac computers at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference in June. On Monday, Apple will likely reveal when users will be able to download the software.

Here are a few of the key features:

  • FaceTime updates: Portrait Mode, which creates a bokeh effect that blurs out the background, is coming to FaceTime. Android and Windows users will be able to join FaceTime calls for the first time, and a new tool called SharePlay will let users watch TV shows and movies, listen to music or share screens in real time on FaceTime.
  • AirPlay support: Users will be able to share, play or present content from one Apple device directly to their Mac
  • Safari upgrades: Apple’s web browser has a new minimalist look and the ability to access tab groups from any Apple device
  • "Focus Mode": Apple’s new Focus feature helps you stay, well, focused on whatever you’re working on, allowing you to receive only the notifications you want
  • Universal Control: macOS users will be able to control an iPad or other Apple device (even another Mac) directly from their computer