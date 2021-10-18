Goodbye, Touch Bar

Apple showed off its third-generation AirPods, which borrows some of the best features from its higher-end AirPods Pro.
AirPods 3 comes with spatial audio, better sound quality -- providing a more powerful bass and crisp high frequency -- and is sweat and water resistant for workouts. It also comes with a new contour design and adaptive EQ -- a feature previously found on AirPods Pro. The wireless earbuds customize sound in real time by adjusting frequencies based on what your ear is hearing.
The latest model touts improved battery life, promising up to 6 hours of battery life -- and 5 minutes of charge time will get an hour of use. Apple is also adding MagSafe and wireless charging to the case.
AirPods 3, which are available for pre-order starting today, cost $179, while AirPods 2 is now $129. AirPods Pro will remain at $249 and its over-the0ear headphones, AirPods Max, cost $549.