Mobile carriers are eager to get more customers on their 5G networks, although they're still in the process of building out 5G infrastructure.

AT&T (T) is offering a deal for customers who want the new 5G iPhone 12. Customers can get the iPhone 12 for $0 down, when they buy it on an AT&T installment plan, subscribe to an Unlimited data plan and trade in a working iPhone 8 or higher. The offer doesn't apply to the 12 Pro or 12 Pro Max. (CNN parent company WarnerMedia is owned by AT&T.)

The company hopes the deal will encourage customers to upgrade despite the “challenging year,” CEO Jeff McElfresh said in a statement. Consumers have in recent years been going longer between device upgrades, and this year could be particularly challenging for smartphone sales because of the pandemic and economic downturn.

AT&T’s superfast, “wideband” 5G network is available in parts of 35 US cities. Its “low-band” network, which is faster than 4G but not nearly as speedy as “wideband” 5G, is available to more than 200 million people nationwide.