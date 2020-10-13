It's a nightmare product-release scenario, even for Apple: A raging pandemic has infected millions, including the President, and forced millions of Americans out of work. A reckoning with racial injustice has swept across the country. And in the company's home state of California, record-breaking wildfires blaze.
That's the backdrop as the world's most valuable public company prepares to unveil its latest iPhones.
The last time Apple released a phone into so much economic uncertainty was the iPhone 3G in July 2008, when the United States was already in a recession and just before the financial crisis escalated with the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers.
Now, Covid has cast a shadow over all aspects of life in 2020, including smartphone upgrade cycles, and not even Apple is immune. The company typically announces new iPhones in September, but this year the pandemic disrupted supply chains and so it previously announced that the smartphones would ship out later than usual.
When the newest iPhones arrive, they'll be released in a vastly different economic and social environment than those in the past. An unknown number of people who just months ago planned to upgrade this fall to the latest and greatest iPhone now find that unthinkable due to Covid-related job losses and similar financial fears. Apple has been moving into luxury territory for years and, for many, a flagship device is now downright decadent.
And even for consumers who can afford it, it may be hard to justify the expense of a handset that may top $1,100.