Live TV
Follow CNN Business
live news

Live

Amy Coney Barrett hearing: Day 2

live news

Live

The coronavirus pandemic

Upcoming

Apple's iPhone 12 event

By Rishi Iyengar and Kaya Yurieff, CNN Business

Updated 12:05 p.m. ET, October 13, 2020
6 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Why a fancy new iPhone will be a tougher sell than ever

From CNN Business' Rachel Metz

It's a nightmare product-release scenario, even for Apple: A raging pandemic has infected millions, including the President, and forced millions of Americans out of work. A reckoning with racial injustice has swept across the country. And in the company's home state of California, record-breaking wildfires blaze.

That's the backdrop as the world's most valuable public company prepares to unveil its latest iPhones.

The last time Apple released a phone into so much economic uncertainty was the iPhone 3G in July 2008, when the United States was already in a recession and just before the financial crisis escalated with the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers.

Now, Covid has cast a shadow over all aspects of life in 2020, including smartphone upgrade cycles, and not even Apple is immune. The company typically announces new iPhones in September, but this year the pandemic disrupted supply chains and so it previously announced that the smartphones would ship out later than usual.

When the newest iPhones arrive, they'll be released in a vastly different economic and social environment than those in the past. An unknown number of people who just months ago planned to upgrade this fall to the latest and greatest iPhone now find that unthinkable due to Covid-related job losses and similar financial fears. Apple has been moving into luxury territory for years and, for many, a flagship device is now downright decadent. 

And even for consumers who can afford it, it may be hard to justify the expense of a handset that may top $1,100.

2 min ago

Recap: What Apple announced in September

From CNN Business' Mario Aguilar, Rishi Iyengar and Kaya Yurieff

Apple held an event in September, but it didn't announce iPhones then like it usually does. Instead, it used the event to refresh its Apple Watch and iPad lines, as well as introducing a new fitness subscription service and a discounted bundle of services.

Apple Watch Updates

The new Apple Watch Series 6 builds on years of health-focused updates by adding blood oxygen monitoring to the mix. Blood oxygen levels are a good indicator of cardiovascular health and fitness.

For the first time Apple also introduced a lower cost model, the $279 Apple Watch SE, which features fewer features than the latest model. But Apple said it's still twice as fast as the Apple Watch Series 3, which is slightly cheaper at $199.

New iPads

Apple introduced a refreshed iPad Air, with a sleek new industrial design and a USB-C port, just like the iPad Pro models the company announced earlier this year. The new iPad Air features a larger 10.9-inch screen, a smaller Touch ID sensor for fingerprint unlock, and a new A14 silicon chip that Apple says is its most advanced yet and will significantly improve performance.

The low-cost iPad got some love as well. The 8th generation of the iPad features what Apple says is an all-day battery, faster graphics and processing, a better camera and the A12 bionic chip, which Apple says is "more powerful than ever."

The device has a 10.2-inch display and comes with new iPadOS 14 features that better integrate its Apple Pencil stylus. It starts at $329.

Apple One

Services have become a big business for Apple, accounting for more than 20% of its revenue in the most recently completed quarter. Now it's giving customers a way to buy all of them in a bundle called Apple One.

The subscription service comes in three tiers. The cost for an individual subscription is $14.95, which gets you Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+ and iCloud. A family subscription goes for $19.95, which allows those services to be shared with up to six family members. Finally, a premier subscription for $29.95 a month includes all those services plus News and Fitness+ subscriptions.

Fitness+

Apple announced a new subscription service called Fitness+ that's compatible with the metrics tracked by the Apple Watch.

The fitness program features a variety of workout videos -- from yoga and dance to strength training -- that can be accessed from an iPad, iPhone or Apple TV. Many of the classes, which feature Apple Music, won't require any equipment, and new videos will be added each week. The company emphasized that its workout offerings will include options for people of all abilities, including those just starting out.

The service will be available before the end of the year and cost $9.99 per month or $79.99 for a full year. One subscription can be shared with family members. With a new Apple Watch purchase, the company is offering three months of Fitness+ for free.

1 hr 16 min ago

The iPhone 12 will probably have 5G. For many people, that won’t matter

From CNN Business' Clare Duffy, Rishi Iyengar and Kaya Yurieff

Apple is expected to unveil an iPhone 12 with 5G connectivity, a technical upgrade that will help the company keep pace with competitors and increase adoption of 5G technology. Analysts predict the new capability could prompt a "supercycle" of iPhone upgrades.

(Apple is somewhat late to the 5G phone game. Its new phone will join a growing list of options from Google, Motorola, Samsung, Huawei, LG and others.)

What is 5G? It is a next generation wireless network technology that's expected to change the way people live and work. 5G is faster and has greater bandwidth than existing 4G LTE networks, which will eventually mean rapid video downloads and improved experiences with services like augmented reality and live gaming, among other consumer perks.

The challenge: 5G is still in the process of being rolled out and services using the network's faster speeds remain relatively limited, meaning consumers may not experience massive differences compared to their old 4G phones. At least not right away.

Only 13% of smartphones sold in the first half of 2020 had 5G capabilities, and only 6% of customers would rank 5G as a primary factor in their next smartphone purchase, according to Ben Stanton, an analyst at research firm Canalys.

"This year, next year, the story for Apple is going to be: How do they manage consumer expectations when the network isn't there?" said DA Davidson analyst Tom Forte.

1 hr 17 min ago

Prepare to see four new iPhones

From CNN Business' Rishi Iyengar and Kaya Yurieff

Apple may give its users more choices than usual with its latest smartphone lineup. The company is gearing up to launch four new iPhone models on Tuesday, ranging in size from 5.4 inches to 6.7 inches, according to analysts and multiple news reports.

Apple has stuck to a three model lineup for iPhone launches in recent years, with one basic model and two pricier models with more cameras and better displays. But this time around, a fourth, more basic model with a smaller display — the name "iPhone 12 mini" has surfaced in rumors — could help Apple target more price-conscious consumers, though it's unclear how it would compete with the low-cost iPhone SE.

The top end of the new iPhone range could also provide a big draw, with its rumored 6.7-inch display that's even larger than the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Wedbush estimates that 350 million of the 950 million iPhones globally could be due for an upgrade, which could lead to an "unprecedented" cycle.

The last major iPhone "super cycle" of upgrades happened in 2014 with the iPhone 6, said Daniel Morgan, VP and senior portfolio manager at Synovus. "Since 2014, the newest iPhone launches have felt more like ripples [as] opposed to a wave."

iPhone sales have slumped in recent years as people wait longer to switch out older models, though Apple staged somewhat of a recovery in 2020 with the iPhone 11.

1 hr 19 min ago

How much will the new iPhone cost?

From CNN Business' Rishi Iyengar and Kaya Yurieff

Apple's pricing strategy for the new iPhone lineup will likely be one of the biggest talking points. In recent years, the company's battle with Samsung for premium smartphone users has led to exorbitant prices that would have been unthinkable for previous devices.

Apple's current top-of-the-line model, the iPhone 11 Pro Max, starts at $1,099 and the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G costs $1,199 — though Samsung has also released foldable smartphones costing as much as $2,000.

Both companies have released lower-cost models of their flagship smartphones in recent months. And other rivals such as OnePlus and Google appear to have all but stopped competing in the fight for the high-end smartphone market.

Apple could use the 5G features to justify a slightly higher price point for the iPhone 12, but the fact that it is expected to release four iPhone variants rather than the three could mean a more affordable offering is in the works as well.

1 hr 21 min ago

One more thing? What else Apple could announce today

From CNN Business' Rishi Iyengar and Kaya Yurieff

When it comes to Apple events, it's rarely just about the phones.

The company has previously used its pre-holiday launch event to roll out upgrades to its iPads, smart watches and increasingly popular services such as Apple TV+ — though it did much of that already in an event last month.

That hasn't stopped the rumor mill from speculating about updates on other products, including augmented reality glasses, a new HomePod smart speaker and even over-the-ear wireless headphones.

Ben Stanton, an analyst at research firm Canalys, mentioned the possibility Apple would announce "AirTags," a rumored new product consisting of Bluetooth-enabled tiles to help track misplaced valuables.

"One thing that is certain, is that Apple will again showcase the best-practice for virtual events, and set a standard for the industry to follow," he added.