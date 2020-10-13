Apple is expected to unveil an iPhone 12 with 5G connectivity, a technical upgrade that will help the company keep pace with competitors and increase adoption of 5G technology. Analysts predict the new capability could prompt a "supercycle" of iPhone upgrades.

(Apple is somewhat late to the 5G phone game. Its new phone will join a growing list of options from Google, Motorola, Samsung, Huawei, LG and others.)

What is 5G? It is a next generation wireless network technology that's expected to change the way people live and work. 5G is faster and has greater bandwidth than existing 4G LTE networks, which will eventually mean rapid video downloads and improved experiences with services like augmented reality and live gaming, among other consumer perks.

The challenge: 5G is still in the process of being rolled out and services using the network's faster speeds remain relatively limited, meaning consumers may not experience massive differences compared to their old 4G phones. At least not right away.

Only 13% of smartphones sold in the first half of 2020 had 5G capabilities, and only 6% of customers would rank 5G as a primary factor in their next smartphone purchase, according to Ben Stanton, an analyst at research firm Canalys.