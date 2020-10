The iPhone 12 Pro starts at $999, while the Pro Max costs $1099. The iPhone Mini starts at $699, while iPhone 12 comes in at $799.

Older models are cheaper, too. The iPhone 11 costs $599, while the iPhone XR is $499. The budget iPhone SE is $399.

The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro will be available for pre-order on Oct. 16 and in stores on Oct. 23. The iPhone 12 Mini and 12 Pro Max will be available for pre-order on Nov. 6 and in stores Nov. 13.