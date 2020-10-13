Live TV
Amy Coney Barrett hearing: Day 2

The coronavirus pandemic

Apple's iPhone 12 event

By Rishi Iyengar and Kaya Yurieff, CNN Business

Updated 12:04 p.m. ET, October 13, 2020
1 hr 16 min ago

Prepare to see four new iPhones

Apple may give its users more choices than usual with its latest smartphone lineup. The company is gearing up to launch four new iPhone models on Tuesday, ranging in size from 5.4 inches to 6.7 inches, according to analysts and multiple news reports.

Apple has stuck to a three model lineup for iPhone launches in recent years, with one basic model and two pricier models with more cameras and better displays. But this time around, a fourth, more basic model with a smaller display — the name "iPhone 12 mini" has surfaced in rumors — could help Apple target more price-conscious consumers, though it's unclear how it would compete with the low-cost iPhone SE.

The top end of the new iPhone range could also provide a big draw, with its rumored 6.7-inch display that's even larger than the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Wedbush estimates that 350 million of the 950 million iPhones globally could be due for an upgrade, which could lead to an "unprecedented" cycle.

The last major iPhone "super cycle" of upgrades happened in 2014 with the iPhone 6, said Daniel Morgan, VP and senior portfolio manager at Synovus. "Since 2014, the newest iPhone launches have felt more like ripples [as] opposed to a wave."

iPhone sales have slumped in recent years as people wait longer to switch out older models, though Apple staged somewhat of a recovery in 2020 with the iPhone 11.

1 hr 18 min ago

How much will the new iPhone cost?

Apple's pricing strategy for the new iPhone lineup will likely be one of the biggest talking points. In recent years, the company's battle with Samsung for premium smartphone users has led to exorbitant prices that would have been unthinkable for previous devices.

Apple's current top-of-the-line model, the iPhone 11 Pro Max, starts at $1,099 and the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G costs $1,199 — though Samsung has also released foldable smartphones costing as much as $2,000.

Both companies have released lower-cost models of their flagship smartphones in recent months. And other rivals such as OnePlus and Google appear to have all but stopped competing in the fight for the high-end smartphone market.

Apple could use the 5G features to justify a slightly higher price point for the iPhone 12, but the fact that it is expected to release four iPhone variants rather than the three could mean a more affordable offering is in the works as well.

1 hr 20 min ago

One more thing? What else Apple could announce today

When it comes to Apple events, it's rarely just about the phones.

The company has previously used its pre-holiday launch event to roll out upgrades to its iPads, smart watches and increasingly popular services such as Apple TV+ — though it did much of that already in an event last month.

That hasn't stopped the rumor mill from speculating about updates on other products, including augmented reality glasses, a new HomePod smart speaker and even over-the-ear wireless headphones.

Ben Stanton, an analyst at research firm Canalys, mentioned the possibility Apple would announce "AirTags," a rumored new product consisting of Bluetooth-enabled tiles to help track misplaced valuables.

"One thing that is certain, is that Apple will again showcase the best-practice for virtual events, and set a standard for the industry to follow," he added.