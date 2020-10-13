Prepare to see four new iPhones

Apple may give its users more choices than usual with its latest smartphone lineup. The company is gearing up to launch four new iPhone models on Tuesday, ranging in size from 5.4 inches to 6.7 inches, according to analysts and multiple news reports.

Apple has stuck to a three model lineup for iPhone launches in recent years, with one basic model and two pricier models with more cameras and better displays. But this time around, a fourth, more basic model with a smaller display — the name "iPhone 12 mini" has surfaced in rumors — could help Apple target more price-conscious consumers, though it's unclear how it would compete with the low-cost iPhone SE.

The top end of the new iPhone range could also provide a big draw, with its rumored 6.7-inch display that's even larger than the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Wedbush estimates that 350 million of the 950 million iPhones globally could be due for an upgrade, which could lead to an "unprecedented" cycle.

The last major iPhone "super cycle" of upgrades happened in 2014 with the iPhone 6, said Daniel Morgan, VP and senior portfolio manager at Synovus. "Since 2014, the newest iPhone launches have felt more like ripples [as] opposed to a wave."

iPhone sales have slumped in recent years as people wait longer to switch out older models, though Apple staged somewhat of a recovery in 2020 with the iPhone 11.