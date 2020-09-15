Live TV
Inside Apple's big September event

By Rishi Iyengar and Kaya Yurieff, CNN Business

Updated 12:11 p.m. ET, September 15, 2020
2 min ago

Here's what Apple's first 'iPad' looked like in 1992

From CNN Business' Rishi Iyengar

With a new iPad reportedly on the cards at today's event, here's a throwback to Apple's first iteration of a handheld tablet — one that was largely considered a failure.

Apple's Newton tablet was first unveiled in 1992 at CES, the electronics tradeshow.

Billed as a technology that would revolutionize people's lives, the Newton struggled for several years before Apple finally killed it off in 1998.

In its coverage of the device in 1992, CNN described it as a computer that "fits in the palm of your hand" that you can write on "like a notepad" that turns your scribbles into text on the screen.

Sound familiar?

1 min ago

Expect to hear the word 'privacy' a lot

From CNN Business' Rishi Iyengar

Apple has made privacy a key selling point in recent years, and it could well use Tuesday's event to further drive home its commitment to protecting its users' data.

Earlier this month, the company released a satirical privacy-focused ad titled "Over Sharing" that shows people yelling out confidential information in public. The ad ends with text that says "Some things shouldn't be shared. iPhone helps keep it that way."

But Apple has had privacy issues of its own in the past, including as recently as last year.

1 hr 2 min ago

Why we're not likely to see a new iPhone just yet

From CNN Business' Rishi Iyengar

By this time last year, Apple had already unveiled the iPhone 11. The year before, it launched the iPhone XS, XR and XS Max on Sept. 13. The year before that, on Sept. 12, the iPhone X ... you get the picture.

Today, though, we're unlikely to see the next version of Apple's flagship device.

The company warned during its last earnings call that disruptions to its supply chain from the coronavirus pandemic will delay the latest iPhone.

"Last year, we started selling iPhones in late September," the company's chief financial officer, Luca Maestri, said on the call in late July. "This year, we project supply to be available a few weeks later."

The iPhone 12 — Apple's first 5G smartphone — is now expected to launch in October.

1 hr 33 min ago

A new Apple Watch?

From CNN Business' Kaya Yurieff and Rishi Iyengar

Invitations for Tuesday's event said "Time Flies," hinting at updates to the Apple Watch.

Though the line will most likely be led by a 6th-generation Apple Watch, Bloomberg reported that new "low-end" models may be in the offing as well.

Other rumors suggest a new watch could add features such as blood oxygen monitoring and longer battery life.

Health updates have become a key selling point for the watch, which has grown into a blockbuster product since it was first released in 2015. Last year, Apple sold 31 million watches, according to Strategy Analytics -- more than the entire Swiss watch industry in 2019.

1 hr 33 min ago

Another new iPad?

From CNN Business' Kaya Yurieff and Rishi Iyengar

Rumblings suggest that Apple may announce a new iPad or iPad Air today.

Bloomberg reported that Apple is readying a refreshed iPad Air with an edge-to-edge display. Meanwhile, various rumors indicate that announcements will include a refreshed lower cost iPad model.

It would be Apple's second iPad launch this year -- the company unveiled an update to its iPad Pro line in March. Apple said at the time that it had sold 500 million iPads to date, and the product has remained the top selling tablet for 10 years.

A new iPad would also have competition from one of Apple's biggest rivals: Samsung released two new tablets last month, the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, which it claims are the "first tablets that support 5G available in the United States."

1 hr 33 min ago

iPhone 12 and 5G possibilities

From CNN Business' Kaya Yurieff and Rishi Iyengar

Invitations for Tuesday's event fueled rumors that it could announce the iPhone 12, too. However, Bloomberg reported that new iPhones won't launch until October, and Apple previously said new iPhones would ship slightly later than usual this year.

The company has been widely expected to unveil an iPhone 12 with 5G capabilities this fall, which would be the first iPhone to connect to the new, ultra-fast wireless networks being rolled out by carriers.

Analysts expect the 5G iPhone to generate a "supercycle" of device upgrades, potentially prompting millions of people to buy the new device.