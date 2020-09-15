Invitations for Tuesday's event said "Time Flies," hinting at updates to the Apple Watch.

Though the line will most likely be led by a 6th-generation Apple Watch, Bloomberg reported that new "low-end" models may be in the offing as well.

Other rumors suggest a new watch could add features such as blood oxygen monitoring and longer battery life.

Health updates have become a key selling point for the watch, which has grown into a blockbuster product since it was first released in 2015. Last year, Apple sold 31 million watches, according to Strategy Analytics -- more than the entire Swiss watch industry in 2019.